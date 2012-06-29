FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:Labco's Potential Sale at Early Stages
June 29, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:Labco's Potential Sale at Early Stages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Labco SAS’s recent announcement confirms market rumours that a number of unsolicited non-binding offers have been made to acquire the company. Media reports also suggest the likely bidders are Private Equity sponsors seeking to utilise their under-deployed funds in an existing and stable leverage buyout story.

Labco’s current Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B+’ with a Stable Outlook, reflects its high net lease adjusted leverage of 5.5x (adjusted for acquisitions) and its current acquisitive growth strategy. If one of these bids became more binding Fitch would consider a rating action.

Labco’s Senior Secured Notes are currently rated ‘BB-’ with a recovery rating of ‘RR3’.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
