TEXT-S&P summary: Stagecoach Group PLC

Summary analysis -- Stagecoach Group PLC
29-Jun-2012

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based international transport group Stagecoach Group PLC (Stagecoach) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile. Stagecoach has a strong position in the stable and cash-generative U.K. regional bus market, where we believe the group is the second-largest operator with a market share of about 20%. In the regulated London Bus business, which Stagecoach re-entered in October 2010, we estimate that the group is the third-largest operator, with a market share of approximately 15%. The ratings also reflect the group’s role as one of the key operators in the U.K. passenger rail market, which is underpinned by generally supportive regulation and long-term franchise agreements. Our assessment of Stagecoach’s financial risk profile as “intermediate” provides further support for the rating.

These positive factors are somewhat mitigated by the competitive nature of the U.K. rail industry, with its adverse margin trends and franchise renewal risk at maturity. The high fixed cost base for U.K. rail activities, as well as Stagecoach’s exposure to passenger volume risk across its businesses, act as additional rating constraints.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case operating scenario, we forecast that for the 12 months ending April 30, 2013, Stagecoach’s revenues will increase by about 6% on the previous year, to about GBP2.75 billion. Our forecasts incorporate our view of general economic conditions and unemployment levels in the U.K. and to a lesser extent the U.S., which we see as key drivers of demand for travel. Although Stagecoach’s North American bus business is smaller than the U.K. Bus business, we believe it is more cyclical, more susceptible to economic changes, and has a greater exposure to leisure travel. We forecast that in the U.K. GDP will grow by 0.5% in 2012, mainly in the latter part of the year, and by 1% in 2013, and that unemployment will increase only marginally (see “Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe’s Recession,” published April 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In the U.S., we forecast moderate GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013, and a marginal decline in unemployment (see “Economic Research: U.S. Economic Forecast: Which Came First,” published May 15, 2012).

While we anticipate modest growth in revenues, we believe that Stagecoach’s operating profit margin will increase modestly by about 0.5% to the 12 months ending April 30, 2013. In the U.K. Bus business we see margin pressure coming in the form of lower government subsidies, higher fuel costs, and a challenging U.K. macroeconomic environment. We note that recent fare increases on Stagecoach’s U.K. bus network, which were implemented in order to cover cost increases, have helped offset these pressures, along with reduced fuel costs in 2012 and mileage. We project that profitability in the U.K. Rail business will continue to be adversely affected following a change in premium payments to the U.K. government, but will benefit from revenue support.

Overall, we believe that group revenues will grow by about 6% in the financial year to April 30, 2013, and that EBIT margins will increase modestly.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt will be about 27% for the financial year ended April 30, 2012, which is in line with what we consider commensurate with our ‘BBB-’ rating on Stagecoach.

In the 12 months to April 30, 2013, we forecast that adjusted FFO will improve about 10% and that adjusted debt will remain relatively stable. Over the same period, we see Stagecoach’s FFO-to-debt ratio improving to more than 30%, assuming the group wins no new rail franchises with resultant rolling stock operating leases. We note, however, that Stagecoach has been shortlisted for two new U.K. rail franchises.

Our base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario incorporates a return to steady-state dividend payments to April 30, 2013, in line with Stagecoach’s stated policy, and following the extraordinary dividend in 2011. We estimate capital expenditures (capex) of about GBP170 million over this period. We do not incorporate any mergers or acquisitive activity in our forecasts.

Liquidity

We consider Stagecoach’s liquidity to be “strong” under our criteria. Wecurrently see the group’s sources of funds exceeding uses of funds by more than more than 2x in 2013.

We calculate liquidity sources for the 12 months to April 30, 2013, of approximately GBP765 million, comprising:

-- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of about GBP200 million, excluding ring-fenced cash balances;

-- About GBP265 million of availability under committed bank facilities totaling GBP710 million; and

-- FFO (excluding adjustments) of about GBP300 million.

We calculate liquidity uses for the 12 months to April 30, 2013 of about GBP375 million, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of about GBP55 million;

-- Capex and working capital requirements of about GBP170 million;

-- Dividend payments about GBP50 million; and

-- Pending asset purchases of GBP100 million.

Stagecoach has no significant debt repayments in the near term, as it refinanced its outstanding bank debt with a GBP400 million, seven-year bond issue in December 2009. In February 2011, Stagecoach entered into GBP510 million of new, unsecured bilateral bank facilities that are committed for five years to February 2016. These new facilities replace the bank facilities that were due to expire in March 2012. Stagecoach’s bank facilities include financial covenants, with which the group expects to remain in compliance, maintaining significant headroom of greater than 30%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion of Stagecoach’s predictable revenue streams, track record of steady cash generation, and the resilient performance of its bus operations. We consider a minimum ratio of FFO to fully adjusted total debt of 25% to be commensurate with the ‘BBB-’ rating.

We believe that an upgrade is unlikely in the next year. Although we forecast that Stagecoach’s FFO to debt will improve to greater than 30% in 2013--a threshold that we would normally consider sufficient for a positive rating action--we would want to see this as achievable on a sustained basis.

We could consider a downgrade if adverse trading conditions, investment programs materially in excess of earnings growth, or further shareholder returns affect cash flow or leverage to the extent that they place our benchmark financial ratios under strain.

