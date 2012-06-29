TEXT-S&P summary: Barclays Bank PLC

June 29 -
Summary analysis -- Barclays Bank PLC ----------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Good asset quality relative to peers.
-- Leading business positions in U.K. banking and global investment banking.
-- Reasonably diversified revenues by business line and geography. Weaknesses:
-- Investment banking increases group revenue volatility and confidence sensitivity.
-- Modest internal capital generation weighs on our capital and earnings assessment.
-- Weaker performing European businesses.
Outlook
Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on U.K.-based Barclays Bank PLC is stable. The outlook reflects our expectation that Barclays’ earnings will remain resilient in 2012 and 2013, even allowing for our assumption that investment banking income will fall modestly in each year. However, we expect returns to remain below the management’s targeted return on equity of 13%. The outlook also reflects our opinion that Barclays’ asset quality will remain relatively healthy, and that its loan loss rate will remain broadly in line with its long-run average. It also reflects our view that any weakness in its European loan book would be more than offset by relatively good performance in its large U.K. loan book and other loan portfolios. We expect funding and liquidity to remain both “average” and “adequate”, as our criteria define these terms, respectively.