TEXT-S&P summary: Cannery Casino Resorts LLC

Our assessment of Cannery’s financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects high debt balances and significant debt maturities over the next two years. Our expectation that Cannery will generate some positive discretionary cash flow that can be used to repay debt only partly offsets these risk factors.

Our assessment of Cannery’s business risk profile as weak reflects the competitive dynamics of the Las Vegas locals market, and our expectation that the U.S. economy and the Las Vegas locals gaming market will only gradually improve over the next few years. Still, Cannery’s cash flow diversification from operating in two markets on opposite sides of the country and its experienced management team, with a proven track record within the gaming industry, somewhat temper these negative business risk factors.

Our rating incorporates the expectation that EBITDA will be relatively flat in 2012. Our forecast is largely driven by our performance assumptions for the company’s Meadows Casino in Pennsylvania (almost two-thirds of EBITDA). We expect low-single-digit revenue growth at the property, largely driven by economic factors. During the five months ended May 31, 2012, Meadows’ gaming revenue increased 1.3%. We expect EBITDA to grow in the low-single-digit percentage area in 2012. Meadows will benefit from a reduction in the table game tax rate to 14% from 16% (effective September 2012), which should drive some modest margin improvement. We do not expect the recent opening of Horseshoe Casino Cleveland (about 150 miles away) to have more than a marginal impact on Meadows’ operating performance, because we do not believe it attracts many visitors from Ohio.

We expect the Las Vegas locals market to grow modestly in 2012 and thereafter. Gradually improving economic indicators, and recent performance trends--particularly related to convention attendance, visitor volume, and room rates on the Las Vegas Strip--should drive modest improvement in the locals market over the next few years. However, we do not expect a return to meaningful growth or previous levels of revenue and EBITDA in the locals market for at least the next few years. In 2012, we expect declines across Cannery’s Las Vegas locals properties, largely the result of the loss of EBITDA from the Rampart Casino following the end of its lease earlier this year. We believe, however, that improvement in performance at the company’s other properties in 2012, and incremental EBITDA from Cannery’s consulting contract with a Native American tribe, will largely offset the loss of cash flow from Rampart.

In the fist quarter of 2012, Cannery outperformed our full-year expectations. Net revenue increased in the low-single-digit percentage area and EBITDA increased in the low-teens percentage area.

Liquidity

Cannery has less than adequate sources of liquidity, according to our criteria, to cover its uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Relevant factors in our assessment of Cannery’s liquidity are:

-- Cannery’s sources of liquidity (including operating cash flow and revolver availability) would cover uses by less than 1.2x. Uses of cash over the next 12 months include sizable maturities in 2013. Cannery’s $70 million revolving credit facility, which is partially drawn, matures in January 2013, and its first lien term loan in May 2013, and must be refinanced over the near term.

-- We believe covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand an EBITDA decline of about 10%-15% (factoring step downs in the covenants in 2012.

Cannery’s sources of liquidity include internally generated cash flow and availability under its $70 million revolving credit facility. In 2012, we expect Cannery’s capital expenditure needs to be primarily maintenance in nature. Under our performance assumptions and factoring in our expectation for maintenance capital spending, we believe Cannery will generate some discretionary cash flow, and expect it to use this to repay debt.

Cannery’s maturities are sizable over the next two years. Earlier in 2012, it completed an amendment to its credit facility, which extended the maturity of its $70 million revolving credit facility, which is partly drawn, to January 2013 from May 2012. In addition to the maturity of the revolver in January 2013, Cannery’s $300 million first lien term loan matures in May 2013 and its $115 million second lien term loan matures in May 2014.

Cannery’s credit agreement contains several financial maintenance covenants. In our view, it has adequate cushion with respect to these covenants. At March 31, 2012, the cushion for its tightest covenant, the total leverage ratio, was more than 20%. However, the covenant tightens by 0.75x over the next several quarters. Under our performance assumptions, we expect Cannery to meet these step-downs, but the cushion will tighten to between 10% and 15% by the end of 2012.

Recovery analysis

Cannery’s first-lien credit facilities are rated ‘B’ (one notch higher than the ‘B-’ corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company’s second-lien term loan is rated ‘CCC’ (two notches lower than the ‘B-’ corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.\

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on Cannery reflects our expectation that EBITDA will remain flat in 2012 as improvements in operating performance at its other properties will offset the loss of cash flow from Rampart. We expect operating lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest (including noncash interest on the preferred equity in Cannery’s capital structure, which we view as debt) will remain in the mid-1x area. We believe Cannery has built a sufficient cushion in its covenants to be able to meet the step-downs in the total leverage covenant in 2012 and that it will focus discretionary cash flow generation on debt repayment. We believe Cannery can successfully address its debt maturities through a refinancing transaction, based on operating trends and our expectations for credit measures and cash flow generation.

Leverage remains high, given our treatment of Cannery’s preferred equity as debt, but we could consider a higher rating if the company addresses the revolver and term-loan maturities and meets our operating expectations. Prior to considering higher ratings, we would need clarity about Cannery’s desire to pursue gaming opportunities in new jurisdictions, and would assess the likely impact of any potential development spending on its financial profile.

Although less likely, given recent performance trends and our slightly positive outlook for the U.S. gaming industry, we could lower our ratings if operating performance weakens materially from our current expectation, and we believe Cannery will have difficulty meeting tightening covenants in 2012, and if we become less certain that it can refinance its upcoming maturities.

