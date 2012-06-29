TEXT-S&P cuts Altegrity Inc to 'B-' on USIS weakness;otlk stable

We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company’s $210 million senior unsecured notes due 2015, $290 million senior unsecured notes due 2015, and $150 million senior subordinated notes due 2016 to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC+'. The ‘6’ recovery ratings, which indicate our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy, remain unchanged.

Rationale

The downgrade is due to operating performance falling below our expectations, largely owing to weakness at its USIS segment amid reduced government spending. Given the government’s significant budget deficit, we believe Altegrity’s business risk profile will remain “weak” and its financial risk profile will remain “highly leveraged” for the foreseeable future. We also believe the company can maintain an “adequate” liquidity profile.

Our business risk assessment reflects our analysis that the company is highly dependent on U.S. government spending, client engagements with limited visibility, and employee turnover trends. The company operates through four business segments: USIS, Kroll Advisory, Screening, and Kroll Ontrack.

Our financial risk assessment incorporates our expectation for financial policies to remain very aggressive and our forecast for key financial ratios to remain indicative of a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. Through the end of fiscal 2013, we forecast the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will remain high at between 7x and 8x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will remain low at between 5% and 7%, and EBITDA interest coverage will remain thin at between 1.4x and 1.6x. Financial ratios indicative of a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile include adjusted total debt to EBITDA above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%.

Standard & Poor’s economists continue to estimate a 20% chance of another recession in the U.S. Additional pertinent economic forecast items include GDP growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2.1% in 2013, consumer spending growth of 2.2% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013, and the unemployment rate remaining around 8% through the end of 2013 (see “U.S. Economic Forecast: The Pain In Spain Stays Mainly In The Way,” published June 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Considering these economic forecast items, our forecast for the company’s operating performance is as follows:

-- Revenue declines between 0.5% and 1.0% in fiscal 2012 and increases between 0.5% and 1.0% in fiscal 2013. We forecast the USIS segment posts a double-digit decline in fiscal 2012 and is flat thereafter. USIS’ significant decline in 2012 reflects the revised terms of the new contract with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the continued budget pressures facing the U.S. government.

-- Gross margin (excluding depreciation and amortization) improves by nearly 40 basis points to 42.3% in fiscal 2012 and by another 20 basis points in fiscal 2013. The improvement is primarily from ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

-- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses grow at a lower rate than revenue due to its ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

-- Adjusted EBITDA margin settles between 17.0% and 17.5% through fiscal year-end 2013. EBITDA margin has ranged between 16.7% and 19.8% since the end of fiscal 2010.

-- Cumulative free cash flow of about $100 million during fiscal 2012 and 2013, which incorporates our estimate for capital expenditures of about $35 million per year and modest working capital growth.

-- Our forecast assumes existing cash and free cash flow generation is used for a combination of modest debt repayment and bolt-on acquisitions.

We view the company’s financial risk policies to be “very aggressive” as the company remains highly leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA remaining above 7x, since the 2007 leveraged buyout (LBO). Recent debt reduction seemingly points to a less aggressive financial risk tolerance, but, in our view, this reduction is primarily a response to weaker-than-expected profitability and the need to maintain financial covenants rather than a proactive debt reduction strategy.

We believe Altegrity’s USIS business segment will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future. USIS provides security-related background investigative services, primarily with the OPM. The multiyear contract with the OPM was renewed last year at less favorable terms than the prior contract. It is normal for contracts to renew at less favorable terms initially, but the contract value over the total period typically improves. Given the U.S. government’s continual effort and need to reduce spending over the next several years, we believe the USIS segment may remain under pressure beyond the initial unfavorable terms. And with USIS representing 35% to 40% of total revenue, this would continue to weaken total results, at least through fiscal year-end 2013.

Liquidity

view Altegrity’s liquidity profile as “adequate.” We expect the company’s cash sources should exceed its cash uses over the next 24 months. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile includes the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:

-- We believe cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, and will remain positive over the next 24 months.

-- We forecast positive net sources over the next 12 months, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We forecast EBITDA cushion under the secured net leverage financial maintenance covenant remains above 15% through the end of fiscal 2013. However, the company’s covenants step down and the cushion could fall below 15% without further debt repayment. If this were to occur, we would revise its liquidity profile to “less than adequate.”

-- The company’s debt maturity profile is favorable, with the majority of debt maturities between 2015 and 2016.

As of March 31, 2012, we calculate the company had total liquidity of about $186 million, which included revolver availability of about $53 million. We expect total liquidity to remain near current levels for the next 12 months.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Altegrity Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.

Outlook

The outlook is stable, which reflects our forecast for weak growth in its USIS business because of reduced government spending, for financial ratios to remain well within levels indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile, and for liquidity to remain adequate.

We could lower our ratings if liquidity worsens. In our view, two likely catalysts for weaker liquidity include further deterioration from the USIS segment or deterioration from any of the other segments in conjunction with continued pressure at USIS. If EBITDA falls by about 10% and the company fails to reduce debt by more than $25 million, Altegrity’s covenant cushion would fall below 15% and we would revise its liquidity profile to “less than adequate.” In this scenario we would view the current capital structure as unsustainable, which would support a rating in the ‘CCC’ category.

We could raise our ratings if operating performance improves well beyond our current expectations. In our view, a significant recovery in the USIS segment, allowing adjusted total debt to EBITDA to fall below 6x, is the most likely cause for performance to improve beyond our expectations. Based on second-quarter fiscal 2012 results, EBITDA growth of about 35% is necessary for adjusted total debt to EBITDA to fall below 6x.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged

To From

Altegrity Inc.

Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Negative/--

Senior secured

$90 mil. revolver due 2013 B B+

Recovery rating 2 2

$1.4 bil. term loan due 2015 B B+

Recovery rating 2 2

Senior unsecured

$290 mil. 10.5% notes due 2015 CCC CCC+

Recovery rating 6 6

$210 mil. 12% notes due 2015 CCC CCC+

Recovery rating 6 6

Subordinated

$150 mil. 11.75% notes

due 2016 CCC CCC+

Recovery rating 6 6