TEXT-S&P ratings - Altegrity Inc.

June 29 -
Ratings -- Altegrity Inc. ----------------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Virginia
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 02152F
Mult. CUSIP6: 90343V
Mult. CUSIP6: 91730F
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2012 B-/-- B-/--
12-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--
10-May-2010 B-/-- B-/--
23-Aug-2007 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1.385 bil term bank ln due 02/21/2015 B 29-Jun-2012
US$90 mil revolv bank ln due 08/21/2013 B 29-Jun-2012
US$290 mil 10.50% sr nts due 11/01/2015 CCC 29-Jun-2012
US$150 mil 11.75% sr sub nts due 05/01/2016 CCC 29-Jun-2012
US$210 mil 12.00% sr unsecured nts due
11/01/2015 CCC 29-Jun-2012