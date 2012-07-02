TEXT-S&P rts GAMMA's Atlantes Finance No. 5 Portuguese ABS nts

The pool of assets backing the transaction comprises consumer loans granted to Portuguese residents by BANIF Banco Internacional do Funchal S.A., and consumer loan and auto financing receivables granted to Portuguese residents by Banif Mais (a member of the BANIF banking group. BANIF is the seventh-largest banking group in Portugal and commands 4% of the country’s market share, with more than 2,600 employees and 352 points of sale.

At the transaction’s closing date, expected on July 10, the originators will sell to GAMMA a EUR197.9 million pool of assets. GAMMA will fund this purchase through the issuance of two classes of quarterly-paying floating-rate notes. The class C notes will fund the cash reserve and cover for the upfront fees at closing. The proceeds of the class S notes will be used to fund the exposure amount cash ledger at the exposure amount required level, which is in place to mitigate the set-off risk in the transaction. The transaction will be static and repayment of the notes will be sequential.

Under Portuguese securitization law, set-off risk crystallizes at closing. To mitigate the set-off risk, the originators will indemnify GAMMA against any exposure amount set off by a borrower against the issuer. Additionally, during the life of the transaction, the originators will sell to the issuer an exposure amount portfolio. This portfolio will provide collateralization to protect the issuer against any borrower set-off. The issuer will pay the consideration for the exposure amount portfolio with the proceeds of the issuance of the class S notes, which will be deposited at closing in the transaction account’s cash ledger.

Our ‘A- (sf)’ preliminary rating on the class A notes reflects our assessment of the subordination of the class B notes, liquidity support provided by the cash reserve, excess spread available to the transaction, and the presence of payment-acceleration mechanisms triggered by default and delinquency levels. We consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk of the bank account provider, Citibank N.A.’s London branch (A/Negative/A-1) to an ‘A-’ rating level, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012).

In our credit analysis of the pool, we have also considered our sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B) by further increasing the multiple applied to the default rate base case. Since our ratings on Portugal are speculative-grade, our ratings on securitizations in this jurisdiction are limited to a five-notch uplift above our rating on the sovereign (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,” published on June 14, 2011).

We intend to publish a new issue report on this transaction in the coming weeks.

RATINGS LIST

GAMMA Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A.

EUR226.4 Million Floating-Rate Asset-Backed Notes (Atlantes Finance No. 5)

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. EUR)

A A- (sf) 158.3

B NR 39.6

C NR 9.9

S NR 18.6

NR--Not rated.