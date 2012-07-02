FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman (Sultanate of)
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman (Sultanate of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Oman (Sultanate of) ------------------------------------ 02-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 682051

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

18-Sep-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$26 mil fltg rate bank ln due 03/06/2013 A 23-Jan-2007

US$260 mil 4.00% nts due 07/26/2015 A 16-Aug-2010

OMR164 mil T-bills A-1 23-Jan-2007

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.