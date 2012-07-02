TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman (Sultanate of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 02 -

Ratings -- Oman (Sultanate of) ------------------------------------ 02-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 682051

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

18-Sep-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$26 mil fltg rate bank ln due 03/06/2013 A 23-Jan-2007

US$260 mil 4.00% nts due 07/26/2015 A 16-Aug-2010

OMR164 mil T-bills A-1 23-Jan-2007