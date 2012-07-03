TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Indosat Tbk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Indosat Tbk. ---------------------------------------- 03-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/NR Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jul-2012 BB+/NR BB+/NR

12-Dec-2005 BB/NR BB/NR

===============================================================================