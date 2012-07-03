TEXT-S&P ups PT Indosat Tbk. to 'BB+' from 'BB'; off watch

Rationale

We raised the rating because we expect Indosat to maintain its improved financial performance over the next two to three years. We also believe the company is likely to maintain “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define the term, over the next 24 months. We now assess Indosat’s financial risk profile as “significant”.

We expect the company to maintain its improved financial metrics with the ratios of debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 30% for the next two years. These ratios strengthened from 3x and 23%, respectively, in 2009, supported by the improvement in the company’s operating performance. We expect Indosat to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) of at least Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 1.2 trillion annually over the next two years.

Indosat’s issuance of local currency bonds, the expected proceeds from a soon-to-be completed sale of its towers, and positive FOCF have bolstered the company’s liquidity.

We continue to assess Indosat’s business risk profile as “fair”. This reflects the company’s favorable market position, revenue diversity, stable industry conditions, and moderate competition. However, Indosat has faced some operating challenges in the past six months because of a change in its billing system and the introduction of a new product. We believe the company should be able to address the challenges and continue to focus on improving operating efficiency.

Indosat’s focus on the data business will keep its operating performance stable over the next two years, in our opinion. We expect revenue to grow 3%-4% during this time, and margin to weaken slightly toward 46% from 48% in 2011. We also believe Indosat will continue to focus on improving its financial metrics in line with its target ratio of gross debt to EBITDA of less than 2x.

Our rating on Indosat continues to factor in support from parent Qatar Telecom (Qtel) Q.S.C. (Qtel; A/Stable/A-1). We believe Indosat has a strategic relationship with Qtel due to a cross default clause in Qtel’s bank loans and bond documents with respect to Indosat, and because Indosat is the largest contributor of Qtel’s revenue and EBITDA (about 25%).

Liquidity

We believe Indosat has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company’s sources of liquidity are likely to cover its uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. In addition, Indosat has an adequate cushion in its covenants to absorb a more than 20% decline in EBITDA. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Indosat’s liquidity sources include a cash balance of IDR2.2 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Sources also include our projections of about IDR8 trillion in FFO over the next 12 months, IDR3 trillion that Indosat raised through a local currency bond issuance in June 2012, and IDR3 trillion that the company would receive from PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. (not rated) for a sale of 2,500 towers.

-- Uses of liquidity include debts maturing over the next 12 months of about IDR3.3 trillion.

-- Uses also include our expectation of minimum capital expenditure of about IDR4 trillion and dividends of about IDR0.4 trillion, even in the event of financial stress.

Indosat has good financial flexibility due to its strategic relationship with Qtel, good banking relationships, access to local and global financial markets, and investments in about 8,500 towers it has remaining.

The company has moderate exposure to foreign exchange risk because about 50% of its debt is in U.S. dollars, of which it has hedged 27%. In addition, Indosat’s interest risk exposure is low because two-thirds of its debt is fixed rate. The company has hedged most of the rest through interest rate swaps.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Indosat’s operating performance will remain stable and that the company will not significantly increase its capital expenditure or shareholders distribution.

We could raise the rating if we expect Indosat to boost its cash flow adequacy measures by improving operating performance and using FOCF to reduce debt. An upgrade trigger could be the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x.

We could lower the rating if Indosat’s ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA is more than 3x on a consistent basis because of: (1) a deterioration in Indosat’s operating performance weakening its financial metrics; or (2) the company’s ratio of capital expenditure to revenue increasing to about 40% from our estimate of 30%. Indosat’s operating performance could weaken if competition intensifies further or the company faces operating issues.

We may also downgrade Indosat if we expect the potential support from Qtel to decline because of: (1) a significant reduction in the parent’s shareholding in Indosat; (2) the cross default clauses in Qtel’s loan documents being removed or amended; or (3) Indosat ceasing to be one of Qtel’s largest operations.

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

PT Indosat Tbk.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Watch Pos/--

ASEAN Scale Rating axBBB+/-- axBBB-/Watch Pos/--

Indosat Palapa Company B.V.

Senior Unsecured BB+ BB/Watch Pos