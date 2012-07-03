TEXT-Fitch affirms Steel Authority of India at 'BBB-'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with Negative Outlook and its National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ with Stable Outlook.

The ratings reflect SAIL’s leadership in the domestic steel industry with an established brand, strong credit metrics, a presence in almost the entire range of mild steel products and its large reserves of quality iron ore. It also derives substantial cost benefits from its 68% captive power generation through its own and joint venture power plants.

SAIL’s ratings also reflect a favourable outlook on its products given growth in the domestic infrastructure, auto and white goods sectors. However, slower growth in India could constrain domestic steel demand. The lack of self-sufficiency in coking coal remains a risk, as the company imports 70% of its coking coal requirements.

SAIL is implementing a large INR700bn capex programme scheduled to be completed by the financial year ending 31 March 2013, for the expansion and modernisation of its steel plants and mines development. The capex will increase SAIL’s crude steel capacity to 21.4 million tonnes (mt) from the existing 13.4 mt. However, SAIL is experiencing time overruns in capex implementation, having only spent INR403.22bn until end-March 2012 and committed to incur a further INR120bn in FY13.

Fitch expects SAIL to improve its profitability post capex with improved plant efficiency, more productive use of iron ore fines and an increased share of value-added steel in the product mix. However, its profitability will continue to be impacted by volatility in coking coal prices as evident in past financials.

In FY12, SAIL’s net revenue improved 8.5% yoy to INR463.4bn, despite a 3.9% fall in sales volume to 12.4 mt. This was because of a higher share of value added steel which led to revenue per tonne (blended) of INR40,651, up from INR36,513 a year ago. However, EBITDA margin declined to 12.5% in FY12 (FY11: 16.3%) due to higher input costs.

At FYE12, SAIL’s cash and equivalents fell 172% to INR64.2bn due to capex. Liquidity is, however, supported by INR20bn working capital limits that have so far seen low utilisation. Despite large capex plans, cash balances along with future internal accruals from operations are expected to keep liquidity adequate.

At FYE12, total debt was INR176.2bn, down 12.6% from FY11 due to payment of part of its debt. The company funded most of the capex in FY12 from its internal sources instead of debt. Net debt however increased to INR111.99bn at FYE12 (FYE11: INR26.87bn). This coupled with lower EBITDA resulted in deterioration of financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) to 1.94x in FY12 (FY11: 0.39x). Fitch expects financial leverage to deteriorate in the short-to-medium term as SAIL raises debt to complete its large expansion programme but to remain consistent with its current rating.

In line with its Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology, Fitch believes that SAIL should benefit from a one-notch uplift from its standalone rating due to the Indian government’s 85.8% ownership of the company and its demonstrated financial support in the past. However, this uplift is not currently applied as SAIL’s standalone FC IDR is equivalent to the sovereign’s ‘BBB-'. SAIL’s National rating also does not benefit from sovereign support as its standalone profile is assessed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'. This means if the FC IDR and National rating are downgraded, they will benefit from a one-notch uplift for sovereign support.

SAIL’s standalone FC IDR may be downgraded by a notch if its financial leverage is sustained above 2.5x, potentially due to project cost overruns or reduced capacity utilisation post expansion. However, because of the one-notch benefit, the FC IDR would remain at ‘BBB-'. If SAIL’s financial leverage is sustained above 3.5x, its standalone rating may be downgraded by two notches, resulting in its final FC IDR being downgraded by one notch. Further, any changes to India’s sovereign FC IDR would also lead to a corresponding action on SAIL’s FC IDR.

SAIL’s National ratings may be downgraded by two notches if its net financial leverage is sustained above 2.5x but with the one-notch uplift for government support, the overall downgrade will be a notch.

The agency has also affirmed the ratings on SAIL’s following instruments:

- INR20bn long-term bank loan: ’ Fitch AAA(ind)’

- INR20bn fund based working capital limits: ’ Fitch AAA(ind)’

- INR130bn long-term non-fund based bank limits: ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’

- INR90bn long-term bond programme: ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’

- INR60bn short-term debt/ commercial paper (CP) programme: ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR10bn proposed medium-term debt programme - public deposit: ‘Fitch tAAA(ind)'