TEXT-Fitch affirms Vale credit ratings; rates bonds 'BBB+'

July 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Vale S.A. (Vale):

--Foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+';

--Unsecured debt at ‘BBB+';

--National Scale Rating at ‘AAA (bra)';

--Unsecured Brazilian real denominated debentures at ‘AAA(bra)'.

Fitch has also affirmed the ‘BBB+’ FC IDRs of Vale Overseas Limited and Vale Canada Limited, as well as the ‘BBB+’ foreign currency ratings of the senior unsecured debt issued by these companies.

The ratings of Vale Canada Limited and Vale Overseas Limited have been linked to those of Vale S.A. through Fitch’s ‘Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage’ criteria. Vale Overseas Limited, whose debt is guaranteed by Vale S.A., is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Vale Canada Limited is an operating company with operations in Canada and Indonesia. Its debt is not guaranteed by Vale S.A.

Fitch has simultaneously assigned a ‘BBB+’ rating to the proposed issuance by Vale Overseas of notes due in 2023 that will be unconditionally guaranteed by Vale S.A. Proceeds from this issuance, which is expected to be a benchmark in size, are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Rating Outlooks for Vale S.A., Vale Canada Limited and Vale Overseas Limited are Stable.

The ratings of Vale take into consideration the company’s solid business position as one of the world’s leading mining companies. Vale is the world’s largest producer of iron ore with an estimated market share of approximately 24% in the seaborne market. The company is also the second largest producer of nickel. Vale is among the lowest cost producers of iron ore and nickel due to high ore grades and its integrated infrastructure system. Its favorable position on the cost curve for these commodities allows it to generate healthy cash flows during the troughs in the commodity price cycle. Vale’s leading position in iron ore and nickel is viewed to be sustainable because of its extensive proven and probable reserves for these commodities. The company’s geographic and product diversification is improving due to significant investments in coal, copper and fertilizer.

Vale’s credit ratings also reflect its strong balance sheet, conservative capital structure and solid cash flow from operations (CFFO). Vale generated USD33.8 billion of EBITDA during 2011, an increase from USD26.1 billion during 2010. CFFO grew by only USD5.3 billion during this time period due to an increase of about USD5.3 billion in cash taxes paid. Net debt increased to USD20.9 billion at the end of 2011 from USD16.5 billion at the end of 2010. The increase in net leverage despite record operating cash flow was primarily due to USD9 billion of dividends and USD3 billion of share buybacks.

The leverage ratios of Vale have remained low through the cycle, which has been positively factored into the company’s ratings. Between 2006 and 2010, Vale’s net debt/EBITDA ratio averaged 1.1x, while its CFFO adjusted net leverage ratio averaged 1.5x. These leverage ratios compare with 0.6x and 0.9x during 2011. As a result of the company’s strong business position and operating profile, it has been able to implement an aggressive capital expenditure program largely funded with cash flow from operations.

Liquidity is manageable. Vale had $25.7 billion of total adjusted debt and $4.9 billion of cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2012. Short-term debt totaled $2.4 billion. During April 2012, the company raised $1.250 billion through the issuance of notes due 2022. Vale’s liquidity is enhanced by $4.1 billion of undrawn revolving credit lines.

Vale’s profit is still highly reliant upon iron ore sales and the Chinese market, despite significant investments that have improved the company’s product and geographic diversification during the past decade. This degree of concentration remains a credit concern. During 2011, the company’s ferrous minerals business represented about 85% of its EBITDA; China was the key market for these products, accounting for 44% of Vale’s iron ore sales volumes.

Fitch’s base case projections include an expectation of a gradual increase in Vale’s leverage during the next couple of years. A key driver of higher leverage will be a weakening of iron ore prices due to extensive increases in production capacity by Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto. Vale’s considerable investments in coal, fertilizers and copper will partially mitigate the impact of the increase in iron ore mining capacity globally, and should allow the company’s ratings to remain within the current rating categories.

During 2012, Fitch expects Vale’s EBITDA to decline to about $25.5 billion, primarily due to weaker iron ore prices, a result of a lower growth rate for steel production in China. Vale has planned capital expenses during 2012 of $21.4 billion. About half of the company’s capex is earmarked for investments in its ferrous minerals division, and nearly two-thirds of the $21.4 billion will be spent on projects in Brazil. Obtaining permits and executing projects in a timely manner has become more challenging in Brazil, which could make it difficult to achieve this target. If the company is able to execute more than $20 billion of investments and spends at least $6 billion on dividends, its net debt will likely increase by $6 billion. This would lead to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.2x.

Vale is engaged in a number of legal proceedings. The largest disputes relate to income taxes and social security contributions on the net income of non-Brazilian subsidiaries and affiliates. Some of these disputes could cause the company to post substantial collateral. Fitch’s base case forecast does not include a judicial loss that would lead to a ratings action. Fitch’s expectation is that the likely loss would not be higher than $5 billion and that the slow process of resolving issues in Brazil’s court would make a material cash payment unlikely in the near term. A loss substantially higher than anticipated by Fitch would also not likely lead to a rating action, as it would likely be paid through a series of payments over several years.

Factors that would most likely lead to a negative rating action are: a large, debt-funded acquisition; a change in management’s strategy with regard to the conservative capital structure that the company has maintained; a prolonged downturn in demand and prices for commodities, particularly iron ore; or an increase in the government’s influence upon the company’s capital structure and investment program. A reduction in demand for Vale’s products from its Chinese clients and/or a deterioration of its relationship with its customers in China could also lead to a negative rating action. During 2011, China accounted for 32.4% of the company’s sales revenues.

Key considerations for a positive rating action would be an upgrade of the Brazilian sovereign rating, a continued commitment to a strong capital structure, broader product and geographic diversification, and/or the resolution of the litigation related to taxes and royalties.