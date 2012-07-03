FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers Russia's Sovcomflot to 'BB+';outlook stable
July 3, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers Russia's Sovcomflot to 'BB+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 -

Overview

-- Sovcomflot is pursuing a partly debt-funded expansion at a time when charter rates are weak.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the company to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-'.

-- The outlook is stable because we expect that Sovcomflot will continue to benefit from a “high” likelihood of government support. We also anticipate that the company will preserve its moderate financial leverage and proactively manage its liquidity.

Rating Action

On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Russian shipping company AO Sovcomflot to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the Russia national scale rating on the company to ‘ruAA+’ from ‘ruAAA’.

