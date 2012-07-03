TEXT-S&P ratings - AO Sovcomflot

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 -

Ratings -- AO Sovcomflot ------------------------------------------ 03-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Freight

Transportation

Arrangement

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

16-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

