TEXT-Fitch migrates CG Ispat to non-monitored category
July 3, 2012 / 9:07 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch migrates CG Ispat to non-monitored category

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based CG Ispat Private Limited’s National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CG Ispat. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified CG Ispat’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR272.2m long-term debt : migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’

- INR220m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’

- INR100m non-fund based working capital limits*: migrated to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

*To be carved out of the fund-based working capital limits

