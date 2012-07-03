TEXT-S&P summary: Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group Ltd.

July 03 -

Summary analysis -- Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group Ltd. ---------------- 03-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jun-2011 B/-- B/--

11-May-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based leading European cinema operator Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group Ltd. (Odeon) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile and “fair” business risk profile, according to our criteria.

Our view of Odeon’s financial risk profile reflects our forecast that the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain high, and that the group’s expansion program will restrict free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. On the upside, we assess the liquidity profile as “adequate.” This is supported by our view of Odeon’s fairly flexible capital expenditures (capex); we understand that maintenance capex is about GBP15 million to GBP20 million per year and that expansionary and development capex can be cut quickly in the case of adverse market developments. A further support is the group’s EBITDA cash interest coverage, which we believe it should be able to sustain at about 2x.

The business risk profile is underpinned by the group’s leading position in the highly competitive and mature movie exhibition industry. This sector faces, in our opinion, exposure to technological changes, stiff competition, sensitivity to the fluctuating popularity of Hollywood and local films, and the risk of increased competition from the proliferation of alternative entertainment formats. These risks are mainly offset by what has proven to be a recession-resilient business model in the past as it represents affordable entertainment relative to other leisure activities.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we expect Odeon’s revenues to increase by about 10% in 2012 and profitability to remain stable. As a result, we foresee that reported EBITDA excluding rents will slightly exceed GBP100 million, up from GBP93 million in 2011. We believe that growth will once again come from new screen additions. Management estimates that acquisitions made in 2011 will add GBP16 million of EBITDA.

We anticipate a low-single-digit decline in Odeon’s 2012 like-for-like revenues. Although the movie slate appears supportive in our opinion, with several 3D titles and franchise sequels scheduled in 2012, we believe that the UEFA European Football championship (June 8-July 1) and the Summer Olympics in London (July 27-August 12) will weigh on attendance. That said, we note that blockbusters have been rescheduled to avoid these sporting events.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that the rati of Standard & Poor’s adjusted debt to EBITDA for Odeon, which reached 11.9x at year-end 2011, should stabilize at about 11x-12x over the next 12 months. The rise in EBITDA will be mitigated by the increase in operating leases owing to the addition of new cinemas and by the accruals of private equity certificates (PECs) and convertible equity certificates (CPECs) (we exclude surplus cash from our calculation as we consider it to be earmarked for investments). Excluding shareholder loans, adjusted leverage would gradually decrease toward 8x, compared with 8.6x on Dec. 31, 2011. Given our anticipation that interest payments will increase this year owing to calendar effects, we foresee that the cash EBITDA-to-interest ratio will decline to approximately 2.0x in 2012 from 3.6x in 2011, before recovering to about 2.5x thereafter.

Odeon should generate slightly positive unadjusted free operating cash flow in 2012, according to our forecasts. This is notably based on the assumption that the company will reduce its reported capex budget to about EUR40 million in 2012 from EUR52 million in 2011, in line with its stated objective. But we also believe that Odeon will make new acquisitions, even though the company has so far identified no targets.

Liquidity

We view Odeon’s liquidity as adequate under our criteria, supported by our estimate that its liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

On Dec. 31, 2011, we assessed liquidity sources to be worth approximately GBP206 million. These include:

-- GBP76 million of cash,

-- GBP73 million available under the revolving credit facility (RCF), and

-- About GBP57 million of projected FFO for the next 12 months.

On the same date, we estimated liquidity needs in 2012 as being around GBP73 million, comprising:

-- GBP3 million of finance leases,

-- GBP30 million of seasonal working capital swings, and

-- About GBP40 million of capex.

Odeon’s liquidity is underpinned by the lack of debt maturities and amortizations before 2017, when the RCF matures. Although a part of the PECs is due in 2016, we understand that a failure to repay these instruments would not trigger a cross default of the RCF or the senior secured notes. We note that the RCF does not have maintenance covenants.

Recovery analysis

-- The recovery rating on the GBP300 million and EUR200 million senior secured notes issued by Odeon & UCI Finco PLC is ‘4’, whereas the recovery rating on the GBP90 million super senior RCF issued by Odeon & UCI Midco Ltd. is ‘1’. Both entities are subsidiaries of Odeon.

-- We believe the group would reorganize on a going-concern basis in the event of a default.

-- Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, due to operating underperformance from planned acquisitions, as well as significant ticket price competition and a streak of unappealing films leading to lower box office revenues.

For the full recovery analysis, please see “Recovery Report: Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group Recovery Rating Profile,” published on June 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, in the coming year, Odeon will sustain positive revenue growth on a reported basis while maintaining its adjusted EBITDA margin at least in line with previous years. Our base-case rating scenario factors in our assumption that reported EBITDA excluding rents could rise to about GBP102 million in 2012, thanks to the contribution of previous acquisitions and rising capex. We anticipate that the cash EBITDA-to-interest ratio will be about 2x in 2012. The outlook also reflects our view that the group will maintain adequate liquidity despite its significant investment program.

We could lower the ratings on Odeon if cash EBITDA to interest falls below 1.5x. This would be the case if attendance fell substantially, because of a weak film slate or more attractive entertainment alternatives, or if cash interest paying debt increased. We would also lower the rating if liquidity became less than adequate under our criteria.

We would consider an upgrade if the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio (including shareholder loans) fell below 6x, if Odeon generated consistently positive free operating cash flows, and if liquidity remained adequate. Given Odeon’s highly leveraged capital structure, we consider positive rating movement to be unlikely in the next few months.

