TEXT-Fitch cuts Bhansali Engineering to 'Fitch BB(ind)'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited’s (BEPL) National Long-Term rating to ‘Fitch BB(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the sharp deterioration in BEPL’s credit metrics in FY12 (year end March), with interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest) declining to 1.14x (FY11: 4x) and financial leverage (adjusted net debt/ EBITDA) increasing to 7.51x (2.16x). This is a result of a significant decline in EBITDA margins to 3.9% in FY12 (FY11: 12.1%) due to the company’s inability to pass on cost increases in raw materials (styrene, acrylonitrile and butadiene) to customers and the falling rupee. The company incurred forex losses of INR130.5m in FY12 on the import of styrene, which accounts for 45% of its raw material costs.

The rating action also reflects BEPL’s tight liquidity position as illustrated by the near-full utilisation of its working capital limits in FY12. Also, revenue declined by 10.7% yoy to INR4,144m in FY12 due to a decline in the volume of its end-products given the slowdown in the consumer durable goods and automobile industries. Fitch also notes that BEPL has deferred its INR2500m capex plans for setting up a capacity of 48,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) till FY13, due to muted demand for its end-products.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that BEPL’s liquidity position will remain stretched in FY13 due to its vulnerability towards forex fluctuations and an absence of hedging mechanisms.

The ratings are, however, supported by the 26 years of track record of BEPL’s founders in the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), the duopolistic industry structure with BEPL and Ineos ABS as the predominant players and the company’s vertical integration.

The Outlook will be revised to Stable if there is significant revenue growth along with stable profitability resulting in an improvement in interest coverage above 1.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, interest coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis will lead to further negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1986, BEPL was the first Indian company to manufacture high-quality ABS in a technical collaboration with Sumitomo Nagautuck Limited, Japan. In FY12, BEPL reported EBITDA of INR162m (FY11: INR561m) and a net profit of INR1.09m (INR33.41m).

Fitch has also downgraded BEPL’s bank loan ratings, as follows

- INR600m cash credit limit: downgraded to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

- INR1,200m non-fund limits: downgraded to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4+(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A3(ind)'