TEXT-Fitch Transstroy Krishnagiri-Tindivanam Highways loans rated 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

July 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Transstroy Krishnagiri-Tindivanam Highways Pvt Ltd’s (TKTH) INR3,650m senior project bank loans a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

TKTH is a special purpose company incorporated to undertake the improvement of a 182.182km, two-lane stretch of the National Highway 66 (NH-66) under a 15-year concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The stretch connects Krishnagiri and Tindivanam, both towns situated in Tamil Nadu. TKTH is owned by Transstroy India Limited (TIL; 74%) and OJSC Corporation Transstroy (26%).

Revenue risk is mitigated by the availability-based, fixed stream of semi-annual receipts from a highly rated, state-owned counterparty, NHAI. However, the sponsor group’s lack of track record in operating highway concessions, specifically, annuity- based concessions that involve provision of assured lane availability with deduction for non-performance, is a limitation. Break-even debt service coverage tests on Fitch’s base case cash flow indicate that it allows some scope for non-performance deductions.

Annually variable interest rate - currently at 11.75% (Fitch base case considers an interest rate of 12.5%) - is a risk for the project. Financial risks include thin coverage ratios with limited flexibility to accommodate increases in operating costs and interest rates. There is a risk that debt service coverage ratio can slip below 1.0x during times of stress. Nevertheless, Fitch notes the recent cut in interest rates in India should help mitigate this risk.

The project’s provision for routine maintenance expenses is higher than that for other Fitch-rated highway projects. However, the lack of adequate provision for the project’s first major maintenance expense cycle is a structural weakness, notwithstanding the sponsors’ undertaking to fund the second major maintenance expense cycle, should a shortfall arise.

The loan documents stipulate a debt service reserve account (DSRA) equivalent to a quarter of debt service amount, which is in line with Fitch-rated peers. However, the creation of the DSRA from operational cash flow is a weakness. That said, the agency notes that the loan agreement permits the sponsors to extend a bank guarantee in lieu of its creation from operational cash flows.

The project is in early stages of construction, and has spent around 10% of the capital outlay. However, the fixed-price, fixed-date EPC contract somewhat mitigates completion risk. The sponsor is also obligated to inject equity to meet potential cost overruns. Further, 91% of the acquired land is already in the company’s possession.

The rating may be upgraded on timely completion of construction and a demonstrated record of timely receipt of annuity payments from NHAI. Conversely, significant construction delays could result in a rating downgrade.

The project cost is estimated at INR5,615.5m, which is being funded by a senior bank term loan of INR3,650m and sponsor equity of INR1,965.5m. TKTH will enter into an operations and maintenance agreement with TIL after the commercial operations date.