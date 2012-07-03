TEXT-S&P ratings - Department of Seine-et-Marne

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 -

Ratings -- Department of Seine-et-Marne --------------------------- 03-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jul-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

11-Jul-2005 NR/-- NR/--

