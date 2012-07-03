TEXT-S&P summary: PT Indosat Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT Indosat Tbk. ------------------------------- 03-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/NR Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jul-2012 BB+/NR BB+/NR

12-Dec-2005 BB/NR BB/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Indonesia-based telecom operator PT Indosat Tbk. reflects the company’s high leverage, and the competitive and matured Indonesian cellular market. Indosat’s moderate cash flow adequacy and the strategic relationship with its parent temper the above weaknesses.

We view Indosat’s financial risk profile as “significant” because of its moderate cash flow adequacy and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) offset by high leverage. We expect the company to maintain its improved financial metrics with the ratios of debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 30% for the next two years. These ratios strengthened from 3x and 23%, respectively, in 2009, supported by the improvement in the company’s operating performance. However, a ratio of adjusted debt to capital of 58% as of Dec. 31, 2011, is high for the rating.

Indosat will likely generate positive FOCF of at least Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 1.2 trillion annually over the next two years. We also believe Indosat will continue to focus on improving its financial performance in line with its target ratio of gross debt to EBITDA of less than 2x.

Our assessment of Indosat’s business risk profile remains “fair” to reflect the company’s favorable market position, revenue diversity, stable industry conditions, and moderate competition. Indosat remains the second-largest wireless operator in Indonesia in terms of subscribers. The company has a market share of about 20%, although we believe its position in terms of cellular revenue is No. 3.

The Indonesian telecom market is competitive and susceptible to price-based competition. Wireless subscriber and revenue growth has moderated because of a high wireless penetration rate of more than 100%, including users who hold multiple SIM (subscriber identity module) cards. For example, Indosat’s subscribers increased 17% to 51.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, whereas cellular revenue grew only 4.5% and overall revenue increased 4%. However, the top three players continue to dominate the market. PT Telekomunikasi Selular (BBB-/Stable/--) has about 40% market share and PT XL Axiata Tbk. (not rated) has about 17% market share in terms of subscribers.

Indosat’s focus on the data business, like most other industry players, will keep its operating performance stable over the next two years, in our opinion. We expect revenue to grow 3%-4% during this time, and margin to weaken slightly toward 46% from 48% in 2011. We believe the company should be able to address some operating challenges encountered over the past six months and continue to focus on improving operating efficiency.

Qatar Telecom (Qtel) Q.S.C. (Qtel; A/Stable/A-1), the incumbent fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operator in the State of Qatar, currently owns 65% of Indosat. In our view, Qtel has a strong interest in ensuring Indosat’s financial stability based on the following:

-- A cross default clause in Qtel’s bank loan and bond documents, which states that a default in debt of more than US$50 million by material subsidiaries, including Indosat, will trigger a cross default on some of Qtel’s bank loans.

-- Indosat’s significant importance to the Qtel group; it is the largest contributor to Qtel’s revenue and EBITDA (about 25%).

Standard & Poor’s base-case scenario

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ base-case scenario for Indosat indicates the company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio at about 2.5x and an FFO-to-debt ratio of about 30% over the next two years. Our projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- Revenue would grow by 4% in 2012 and 3% in 2013.

-- EBITDA margin will be about 46.5% in 2012 and 46% in 2013, based on our expectation of growth in the data business.

-- Capital expenditure will marginally increase to IDR6.6 trillion in 2012, i.e. 31% of revenue, and then decline to 28% of revenue in 2013.

-- We have assumed a 50% dividend payout ratio in 2012, and expect it to increase in 2013 as the company distributes higher FOCF to shareholders.

-- We have assumed a cash inflow from Indosat’s sale of 2,500 towers to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. (not rated). But this inflow will not affect our leverage calculation because we will treat the present value of future lease obligations as debt.

-- We have assumed that the company would need to maintain minimum cash of IDR2.5 trillion.

Liquidity

We believe Indosat has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company’s sources of liquidity are likely to cover its uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. In addition, Indosat has an adequate cushion in its covenants to absorb a more than 20% decline in EBITDA. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Indosat’s liquidity sources include a cash balance of IDR2.2 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Sources also include our projections of about IDR8 trillion in FFO over the next 12 months, IDR3 trillion that Indosat raised through a local currency bond issuance in June 2012, and IDR3 trillion that the company would receive for the tower sale.

-- Uses of liquidity include debts maturing over the next 12 months of about IDR3.3 trillion.

-- Uses also include our expectation of minimum capital expenditure of about IDR4 trillion and dividends of about IDR0.4 trillion, even in the event of financial stress.

Indosat has good financial flexibility due to its strategic relationship with Qtel, good banking relationships, access to local and global financial markets, and investments in the about 8,500 towers it has remaining.

The company has moderate exposure to foreign exchange risk because about 50% of its debt is in U.S. dollars, of which it has hedged 27%. In addition, Indosat’s interest risk exposure is low because two-thirds of its debt is fixed rate. The company has hedged most of the rest through interest rate swaps.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Indosat’s operating performance will remain stable and that the company will not significantly increase its capital expenditure or shareholders distribution.

We could raise the rating if we expect Indosat to boost its cash flow adequacy measures by improving operating performance and using FOCF to reduce debt. An upgrade trigger could be the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x.

We could lower the rating if Indosat’s ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA is more than 3x on a consistent basis because of: (1) a deterioration in Indosat’s operating performance weakening its financial metrics; or (2) the company’s ratio of capital expenditure to revenue increasing to about 40% from our estimate of 30%. Indosat’s operating performance could weaken if competition intensifies further or the company faces operating issues.

We may also downgrade Indosat if we expect the potential support from Qtel to decline because of: (1) a significant reduction in the parent’s shareholding in Indosat; (2) the cross default clauses in Qtel’s loan documents being removed or amended; or (3) Indosat ceasing to be one of Qtel’s largest operations.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008