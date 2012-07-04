TEXT-S&P cuts Lonking to 'BB-'; keeps rtg on watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Lonking’s profitability and competitive position have deteriorated, in our opinion.

-- We believe the China-based construction machinery manufacturer’s cash flow and liquidity could weaken more than we previously expected over the next six to 12 months.

-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Lonking and on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’. We are also lowering our long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Lonking and on the notes to ‘cnBB+’ from ‘cnBBB-'.

-- We are keeping all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications to reflect Lonking’s heightened refinance risk.

Rating Action

On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Lonking Holdings Ltd. to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’. We also lowered the rating on the China-based construction machinery manufacturer’s US$350 million senior unsecured notes to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’. At the same time, we lowered our long-term Greater China credit scale ratings on Lonking and on the notes to ‘cnBB+’ from ‘cnBBB-'. We kept all the ratings on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 5, 2012.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings because we expect Lonking’s already significantly weakened operating performance to likely remain weak in the next 12 months due to intense competition, and a slowdown in the construction machinery industry in China. We believe the company’s cash flows and liquidity could deteriorate more than we previously expected in 2012. In addition, Lonking faces heightened refinancing risk on its about US$168 million (Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.0 billion) convertible bonds that are likely to be put by bondholders in August 2012. The company is still in the process of executing refinancing. In our view, as time passes by, the uncertainty regarding Lonking’s ability to repay the bonds on time continues to increase.

We revised Lonking’s business risk profile to “weak” to reflect our view of a further deterioration in its profitability and a weakening of its competitive position. The company’s profit margins have declined significantly due to rising operating and financing costs and increasing competition from domestic and international players. It has also lost its competitive position in its key product segments in China. The company has been losing out to competitors who have adopted more aggressive pricing and financing strategies.

We expect Lonking’s cash flow adequacy and liquidity to deteriorate over the next 12 months. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company’s revenue to drop 10% and its gross margin to decline 2% year on year in 2012. Lonking’s financial performance weakened mainly due to the company’s shrinking market share and profit margins stemming from fierce competition, an increase in the supply of excavators, and unfavorable financing terms compared with industry peers’. We estimate Lonking’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to fall to about 18% in 2012 from 27.2% in 2011. We also expect the company’s EBITDA interest coverage ratio to weaken to about 4x from 6.3x.

The rating on Lonking reflects the company’s smaller revenue base than that of global peers, its limited geographic and product diversity, and regulatory risks from possible changes in government policies. Lonking’s established market position in wheel loaders, its extensive sales and distribution network across China, and its operational track record partly offset these risks.

We have equalized the issue rating on Lonking’s US$350 million senior unsecured notes with the corporate credit rating on Lonking. This is because we believe the company’s ratio of priority debt to total assets will likely remain below our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade issuers. We believe that, in an issuer-default scenario, onshore banks may have preferential access to the issuer’s assets compared with offshore creditors.

Liquidity

We assess Lonking’s liquidity to be “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to be less than 1.2x its uses in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Lonking’s liquidity sources total RMB2.7 billion and include unrestricted cash, FFO, and pledged deposits for bank loans.

-- The company’s uses of liquidity total RMB2.4 billion, and include capital expenditure, working capital needs, debt repayment, and dividend distribution.

-- We expect Lonking’s net sources to turn negative if EBITDA declines by 10% from our base case.

CreditWatch

We kept the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications due to heightened credit risk on the company’s refinancing scheme on potential investors’ put back of the 2009 convertible bonds with US$168 million outstanding amounts due Aug. 24, 2012. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch as soon as we have more information on the status and progress of the convertible bonds refinancing plan.

We could lower the rating if we believe the uncertainty regarding Lonking’s ability to refinance the convertible bonds increases further or if the company’s liquidity position deteriorates to “weak”. We may also lower the rating if Lonking’s financial performance weakens, such that its ratio of FFO to total debt is less than 12% or its ratio of total debt to total capital exceeds 60%. This could happen if the company’s operating environment deteriorates more than we expected or its market position and competitiveness weaken further due to increasing competition or adverse government policies.

