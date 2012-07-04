TEXT-S&P ratings - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 -

Ratings -- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ---------------------------- 04-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Philippines

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 059891

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jul-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

25-Nov-2010 BB+/B BB/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 8.60% bnds due 06/15/2027 BB+ 04-Jul-2012