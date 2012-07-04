TEXT-S&P rates PHOENIX new facilities 'BB', notes upgraded to 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘BB’ issue rating to the EUR1.35 billion syndicated senior unsecured credit facilities recently borrowed by Germany-based pharmaceuticals wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG (PHOENIX; BB/Stable/--).

The issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on PHOENIX. We also assigned a recovery rating of ‘4’ to the syndicated facilities, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default.

At the same time, we raised to ‘BB’ from ‘B+’ our issue rating on the EUR506 million 9.625% senior unsecured notes (the notes) due 2014. We revised upward our recovery rating on this instrument to ‘4’ from ‘6’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of default.

We also withdrew the recovery and issue ratings on the previous syndicated senior secured credit facilities, including a EUR460 million term loan A1 due 2013, a EUR200 million term loan A2 due 2015 and a EUR825 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2013 (see ratings list below). We understand that these facilities have been refinanced with the proceeds of the new syndicated facilities and have now been redeemed.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

We revised upward the recovery ratings on the senior notes because we assume that they would rank equally with the new senior unsecured facilities. Although we believe note holders remain exposed to becoming subordinated again in the future due to the presence of maintenance covenants in the bank loan documentation, we note that the notes mature in July 2014 and that the maintenance covenants would unlikely be breached by this date.

The new syndicated facilities, comprising a EUR300 million term loan A due 2016 and a EUR1,050 million RCF due 2017, are unsecured obligations of PHOENIX and can be borrowed by PHOENIX’s subsidiaries. According to the documentation, the facilities are guaranteed by group subsidiaries that account for at least 75% of PHOENIX’s consolidated revenues and EBITDA.

The syndicated facilities benefit from the same guarantors than the senior notes’.

For the purpose of our recovery analysis, we therefore consider the new facilities as ranking equally with the notes, thereby enhancing the noteholders’ ranking and recovery prospects. We consequently revised our recovery rating on the senior notes upward to ‘4’ from ‘6’ and our issue rating to ‘BB’ from ‘B+'.

Although it isn’t our central scenario, we believe noteholders could once again become subordinated owing to the presence of maintenance covenants in the bank loan documentation. In the event of a breach, these could allow bank creditors the opportunity to negotiate a better position as a condition of their ongoing support. In particular, we believe the negative pledge provision in the notes documentation could allow security to be granted to the new unsecured bank facilities at a future date. This is because we understand the new bank facility is defined as “permitted refinancing indebtedness” in the notes documentation.

We note that the notes documentation is unclear as to whether security can be granted to the new bank facility at a later date.

Still, the risk to noteholders is offset by our view that the group will not likely breach its maintenance covenants before the notes mature in July 2014.