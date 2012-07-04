FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises DBP FC rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 4, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises DBP FC rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 -

Overview

-- We are raising our long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on DBP to ‘BB+', while affirming the long-term local currency rating at ‘BB+'.

-- The rating action on DBP is the direct result of the raising of the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of the Philippines to ‘BB+', in view of DBP’s status as a government-related entity with a critical role and integral link to the sovereign.

-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the Republic of Philippines.

Rating Action

On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to ‘BB+', while affirming the long-term local currency rating at ‘BB+'. The outlooks on both long-term ratings are stable.

Rationale

The rating action on DBP is the direct result of the raising of the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of the Philippines to ‘BB+', in view of DBP’s status as a government-related entity with a critical role and integral link to the sovereign (see “Philippines FC Rating Raised To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’ On Rising Fiscal Flexibility; LC Rating Affirmed,” published July 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

DBP plays a critical public policy role in supporting the economic and social development of the Philippines and has an integral link to the government. In supporting the government’s development agenda, DBP undertakes a wide range of projects that it could not have otherwise pursued on a commercial basis. Therefore, we believe that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DBP in the event of financial distress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.