TEXT-S&P puts France's Vivendi 'BBB/A-2' ratings on watch negative

Overview

-- We understand that France-based telecoms and media group Vivendi S.A. is considering various strategic options after its announcement that its CEO is stepping down.

-- We believe the group could decide to reshuffle its business portfolio, which might negatively affect our assessment of Vivendi’s business risk profile.

-- We are placing our ‘BBB/A-2’ long-term and short-term ratings on Vivendi on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch reflects the possibility that we could lower our assessments of the group’s business risk or financial risk profiles. At this point, we believe any rating downgrade would be limited to one notch.

Rating Action

On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings on France-based telecommunications and media group Vivendi S.A.

Rationale

The CreditWatch reflects the possibility that we could lower our assessments of the group’s business risk or financial risk profiles. Our concerns and lack of visibility on the group’s future credit profile stem from its announced potential strategic decisions and amid ongoing critical changes occurring at top management level. We also think that potentially intense shareholder pressure could precipitate credit dilutive business or financial initiatives within the group. In addition, we are still unclear about decisions that could be taken on SFR, Vivendi’s telecommunications subsidiary, to soften the impact of heightened pricing competition following the recent entry of a fourth competitor in France’s mobile telephony market. SFR is Vivendi’s top contributor to total EBITDA.

On June 28, 2012, Vivendi announced that its CEO and Chairman of the Management Board was stepping down owing to diverging strategic visions. The group further indicated a new CEO of SFR had been appointed, in lieu of a previously announced new CEO who was to take office in August. On June 25, 2012, the group had announced that its Supervisory and Management Boards had gathered to review the group’s strategic orientations.

While we acknowledge that Vivendi has frequently reiterated its commitment to the current ‘BBB’ rating, we are unclear at this stage on the strategic decisions that the group might take. We are also uncertain on how Vivendi’s business portfolio will evolve, and what the possible ramifications would be for our assessment of Vivendi’s business risk profile. We consider that the individual credit quality of each of Vivendi’s businesses is within a narrow range. And we currently factor into our assessment of Vivendi’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” some benefits from the group’s business and geographic diversity, which we believe could shrink as a result of any asset disposals.

In addition, we don’t rule out credit dilutive, shareholder friendly initiatives if Vivendi sells assets. While unrelated to the matters outlined above, the group also recently announced an unexpected court ruling requiring it to pay EUR765 million in damages in the U.S. The outcome of this litigation is uncertain at this stage, however, and Vivendi has said it would appeal.

We currently assess Vivendi’s financial risk profile as “intermediate.” We think that Vivendi’s key financial metrics will deteriorate markedly in 2012, owing to the combination of pending acquisitions, the cost to acquire fourth-generation (4G) spectrum, higher cash tax outflows because of income tax regulation changes, and our anticipation of a high-single-digit drop in overall EBITDA. Taken together, we think Vivendi would have no headroom at the current rating level for other cash outflows.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-2’. We assess Vivendi’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. Our view factors in the likely effect from the announced GBP1.2 billion acquisition of assets from U.K.-based EMI Group PLC (EMI, not rated).

Importantly, all our calculations and opinions regarding the group’s liquidity reflect our current expectation that Vivendi’s ongoing evolution will not restrict the availability of the group’s bank lines, including via material adverse change clauses.

The ratio of liquidity sources to uses for the next 12 months was about 1.25x at end-March 2012 by our calculation. Sources included EUR7.8 billion of long-term undrawn committed lines at Vivendi S.A. and EUR2 billion at SFR, well spread from 2014 to January 2017; cash at group level of about EUR0.8 billion at end-March 2012, excluding the large cash balances sitting at AB; and our anticipation of FFO of around EUR6.1 billion. (At this stage, we have not factored EUR0.5 billion of asset disposals that management has indicated it intends to complete at Universal Music Group (not rated) in conjunction with the EMI transaction.)

Funding requirements at end-March 2012 included EUR5.2 billion of debt maturities in the ensuing 12 months, of which EUR3.4 billion were outstanding commercial paper, overdrafts, and accrued interests; about EUR3.3 billion in capital expenditures; EUR1.7 billion in dividends including those to minority shareholders; about EUR3.3 billion in capital expenditures (excluding the EUR1 billion for the 4G spectrum acquisition already cashed out in first-quarter 2012), and EUR1.5 billion of the contracted acquisitions from EMI and in the Polish TV market.

We believe that Vivendi has good access to capital markets, and sound and broad bank relationships. We think that management will continue actively managing liquidity in order to keep it adequate. In May 2012, Vivendi closed a new EUR1.5 billion 2017 facility refinancing part of a EUR1.9 billion 2013 loan (of which EUR1.1 billion undrawn). In April, it carried out a EUR300 million tap issue on its 2021 bond and raised $2 billion on three U.S. bond tranches maturing in 2015, 2018, and 2022.

The continued availability of parent company credit lines is subject to Vivendi’s compliance with a single financial covenant that limits net debt to EBITDA to 3.0x on a proportionate, pro forma basis. We expect headroom under this financial covenant to remain comfortable. We understand that SFR’s lines are also subject to financial covenants, under which the headroom is large and where the calculation includes parent company loans.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, as we seek to obtain greater clarity on Vivendi’s future business configuration, the extent and impact of any shareholder returns following any asset disposals, and its long-term financial policy. We also intend to update our forecasts for the group, including those on its telecoms business, once our visibility on its strategy has improved. We acknowledge though that Vivendi’s new managerial, financial, and strategic directions could take longer to clarify.

We could either affirm the long-term rating at ‘BBB’ or lower it by a maximum of one notch to ‘BBB-', assuming that our analysis confirms the likely continued full availability of Vivendi’s committed bank lines throughout the group’s strategic review, which otherwise could weaken liquidity and affect the rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action

To From

Vivendi S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB

Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg A-2