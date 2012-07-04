TEXT-Fitch affirms Transnet SOC Ltd at 'BBB+'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Transnet SOC Ltd’s (Transnet) Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ and ‘BBB-', respectively. The Outlook is Negative for both the local currency IDR and foreign currency IDR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that Transnet remains a strategic asset to the South African state given the strong operational and legal ties with its ultimate shareholder - the South African government (Long-term Local Currency IDR ‘A’/Negative). As a wholly owned entity by the national government, Fitch continues to approach Transnet’s ratings on a top-down basis from the South Africa sovereign ratings in line with Fitch’s ‘Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria’.

Fitch expects Transnet’s financial profile to be constrained by the planned seven-year capital investment programme which was revised upwards by Transnet to ZAR300bn from the previous five year plan of ZAR110bn. Fitch believes the significant ZAR300bn seven-year investment plan will put pressure on credit metrics based on the additional long-term borrowings Fitch considers may be necessary to fund this investment. Fitch anticipates negative free cash flow to average around ZAR13bn to ZAR16bn annually over the next three years. In Fitch’s view Transnet’s funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted leverage metric is expected to rise to around 5.5x-6x by 2016 compared with 3.2x in 2011. Overall Fitch’s expectations are cautious, and the agency believes that internal FFO cash performance could be below Transnet’s expectations in the medium term. Nonetheless, Fitch recognises that operational efficiency gains and a favourable tariff policy could benefit Transnet’s operating margins and cash flow generation in the near term.

As at 31 March 2011, Transnet reported cash balances of ZAR10.8bn against short-term debt maturities of ZAR9.8bn. In Fitch’s view, Transnet is likely to place additional reliance on capital markets given the planned seven -year capital investment programme. Fitch believes implementation of the ZAR300bn investment plan will be significant to the financial sustainability of the company and timely state support if needed, could be a key consideration in the ratings. As such, any changes in Fitch’s assessment on the level of state support could affect Transnet’s ratings.

As at 31 March 2011, the South African government’s guaranteed debt portion amounted to ZAR9.5bn of the group’s total borrowings of ZAR60bn. The guarantees currently apply to the T018 domestic bond which matures in July 2014, as well as the Euro 42 and Euro 42A Eurorand bonds, which mature in April 2028 and March 2029, respectively.

The Negative Outlook on Transnet’s international ratings remains consistent with the Negative Outlook on South Africa’s sovereign ratings, which Fitch revised to Negative from Stable in January 2012.

A weakening in the level of government support - either tangible or implied - would be negative for the current ratings. The ratings will also be affected by any movement in South Africa’s sovereign ratings. In contrast, further financial support demonstrating stronger financial ties with government could result in a ratings upgrade.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook affirmed at Negative

Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook affirmed at Negative

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F3’

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F2’

Foreign currency senior unsecured: affirmed at ‘BBB-’

Senior unsecured local currency rating: affirmed at ‘BBB+’

Government guaranteed bond issue: affirmed at ‘AAA(zaf)’

National Long-term rating: affirmed at ‘AA-(zaf)'; Outlook affirmed at Stable

National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at ‘AA-(zaf)’

National Short-term rating: affirmed at ‘F1+(zaf)’