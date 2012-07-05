TEXT-S&P raises FC ratings on three Philippine companies

“We consider the credit profiles of PSALM and Napocor to be weak and heavily dependent on the support of the Philippine government,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan. “Our outlook revision reflects our opinion that both utilities are almost certain to receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Philippine government in the event of financial distress.”

Our view is based on our assessment that PSALM and Napocor: (1) play a critical role in implementing government reforms in the power sector and providing missionary electrification--or basic services--in the country; and (2) benefit from an integral link with the government, which fully owns both utilities and has control over key budgetary and strategic decisions. The Philippine government also provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all debt obligations of PSALM and Napocor.

The foreign currency rating on PLDT continues to be constrained by our transfer and convertibility assessment on the Philippines of ‘BBB-'.

“The rating on PLDT also reflects the country and macroeconomic risk of the Philippines and intense competition in the matured domestic cellular market,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Paul Draffin. “PLDT’s strong position in the domestic market, diversified services, integrated network, and solid cash flow measures temper these weaknesses.”

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

For PSALM and Napocor:

-- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

For PLDT:

-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008