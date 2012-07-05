TEXT-S&P ratings - National Power Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- National Power Corp. ----------------------------------- 05-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Philippines

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 637193

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil med-term note Prog 06/07/1995: sr

unsecd BB+ 04-Jul-2012

US$300 mil 9.625% gtd nts due 05/15/2028 BB+ 04-Jul-2012

US$500 mil 6.875% nts due 11/02/2016 BB+ 04-Jul-2012