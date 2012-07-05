TEXT-S&P ratings - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 -

Ratings -- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. ----------------- 05-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines

Foreign currency BBB-/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 718252

Mult. CUSIP6: 71825P

Mult. CUSIP6: 71825W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2012 --/-- BBB-/--

03-Nov-2005 --/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$750 mil med-term note Prog 03/04/1996: sr

unsecd BBB- 05-Jul-2012

US$150 mil med-term note Prog 06/25/1996: sr

unsecd BBB- 05-Jul-2012

US$300 mil 8.35% bnds due 03/06/2017 BBB- 05-Jul-2012