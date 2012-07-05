TEXT-Fitch assigns ABN AMRO's EUR1bn subordinated tier 2 debt 'BBB' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ABN AMRO’s XS0802995166 subordinated Tier 2 fixed-rate notes due 6 July 2022 a ‘BBB’ rating.

At issuance, the securities are eligible as Tier 2 capital under currently applicable Basel II capital regulations for banks. ABN AMRO can substitute the notes or vary their terms and conditions if the existing terms of the notes mean that the notes would no longer be eligible as Tier 2 capital under new capital rules. Such variation or substitution may not result in terms that are materially less favourable to the noteholders.

Under Fitch’s applicable criteria ‘Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities’ dated 15 December 2011 (available at wwww.fitchratings.com), the notes are rated one notch down from ABN AMRO’s Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bbb+'. The notching reflects Fitch’s view of below average recoveries on a subordinated instrument and the rating would be sensitive to future changes in the issuer’s VR.