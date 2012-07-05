TEXT-Fitch affirms Windermere XI CMBS; stable outlook

July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Windermere XI plc’s commercial mortgage-backed notes due April 2017 as follows:

GBP449.8m Class A: affirmed at ‘Bsf’'; Outlook Stable

GBP53.5m Class B: affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate (RE) 80%

GBP41.8m Class C: affirmed at ‘Csf’; RE0%

GBP17.6m Class D: affirmed at ‘Dsf’; RE0%

GBP0m Class E: Rating of ‘Dsf’ Withdrawn

The affirmations reflect the lack of material change in the performance of the loans since Fitch’s last rating action in July 2011. The CAA House loan (GBP91.8m securitised balance) is expected to repay in full by the July IPD (contracts were exchanged in April for the sale of the property securing the loan). These proceeds will be paid down solely to Class A noteholders, now that the transaction is fully sequential. Given the size of the class A note balance, full repayment of a loan that posed some credit risk is insufficient to improve the rating.

The prospects for the class A and B notes hinge on the Government Income Portfolio (GIP) loan, which accounts for approximately 20% of the portfolio and will shortly fall due (October 2012). While the weighted average (WA) lease length of just over eight years, the almost 90% occupancy and the dominance of public sector tenants are all credit positive, the property portfolio’s secondary and tertiary locations and quality pose a real risk. If leases are not renewed, the appeal of space to other tenants is questionable. Sentiment concerning residual value will be key in whether the loan is refinanced. A strength of this loan is the lack of additional subordinated debt, which is a feature of the other four left in the pool (and which complicate refinancing). Full repayment would be credit positive for the class A notes, although at this stage Fitch considers a loan extension more likely.

The largest loan, the GBP191m Devonshire House loan making up 34% of the pool, is in a period of transition. Vacancy has increased by 30% over the last 12 months, reaching 42% as a result of lease breaks and expiries. The loan, which was originated with very low interest coverage, is now dependent for periodic interest on contributions by the sponsor (by topping up a dedicated reserve account, currently standing at GBP6.3m). This suggests strong commitment by the sponsor to a very high quality property in a prime Mayfair location. The servicer has authorised the borrower to drawdown GBP11.3m from a pre-funded capital expenditure facility to facilitate refurbishment work in vacated space. There should be sufficient time to complete the works by loan maturity, in April 2014, which should enable the space to be re-let. Refinancing prospects will hinge on the success of this turnaround.

Another central London office acting as collateral in this CMBS secures the 20% Long Acre loan. It is located in the mid-town district and let to a number of well-known tenants. However, with the WA lease to expiry only three years, whether the two larger leases (providing 30% of rent) renew at the end of 2013 will have a major bearing on refinancing risk. Fitch’s estimate of market value suggests that the whole loan LTV is close to 100%, indicating that an equity injection will be needed if the loan is to repay in 2014.

The weakest loan is the 9% Westville loan, which was transferred to special servicing in July 2009 as a result of payment default. The collateral is in being liquidated, with seven properties sold over the last 12 months, at a total sales price 20% higher than their values reported in a 2009 valuation. Six properties remain in the portfolio. The loan remains significantly impaired, with income well below the level required to pay interest (the reported forward-looking ICR is 0.4x). Given the poor quality and weak locations of the collateral, and the build-up of interest arrears (compounded by the 1% additional default interest being incurred), the loan will suffer significant losses, adding to those already realised on other loans, and reflected in the highly distressed ratings of note classes C and D. The class E note rating of ‘Dsf’ has been withdrawn because its balance has been written down to zero.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.