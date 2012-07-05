FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Formula One
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 8:32 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Formula One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 05 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Formula One -------------------------------------------- 05-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Jersey

Primary SIC: Entertainers &

entertainment

groups

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

18-Apr-2012 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
