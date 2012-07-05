TEXT-S&P Summary: Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd.

July 05 -

Summary analysis -- Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. ------------------- 05-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Products of

purchased glass

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Apr-2008 B+/-- B+/--

15-May-2007 B/-- B/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on Luxembourg-based glass-container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. (Ardagh) and related entities Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A. reflect its “highly leveraged” financial risk profile and “satisfactory” business risk profile, according to our classifications.

In our view, the key rating constraints include Ardagh’s very aggressive financial policy and highly leveraged capital structure; exposure to volatile input prices; and heavy capital intensity (particularly in the glass sector). Ardagh’s credit metrics remain weak for the rating. As of March 31, 2012, Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt totaled almost EUR3.9 billion.

These weaknesses are tempered to some extent by the group’s leading position as one of the largest glass and metal packaging providers in Europe, with a primary focus on the relatively stable food and beverage end markets. In our opinion, Ardagh’s competitive position and diversity has been enhanced by external acquisitions, which have increased the group’s global footprint and scale, and given the group leading (or top two) market positions in almost all of the core markets in which it competes. The rating also reflects Ardagh’s robust profitability, underpinned by its scale and efficient cost base and ability to manage input cost changes.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case full-year 2012 operating scenario, we expect like-for-like sales volumes to remain flat year-on-year in the Glass Packaging division, but anticipate a slight decline (about 2%) in volumes in the Metal Packaging division due to a continued softening in demand in more cyclical areas, such as coats and paintings, and aerosols.