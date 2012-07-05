FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Crimea (Autonomous Republic of)
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Crimea (Autonomous Republic of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Crimea (Autonomous Republic of) ------------------------ 05-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2012 B/-- B/--

16-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--

25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--

06-Jul-2007 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
