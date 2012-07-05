TEXT-S&P summary: BPCE

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 -

Summary analysis -- BPCE ------------------------------------------ 05-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 05571A

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

31-Jul-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor a-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Second-largest retail bank in France.

-- Well-anchored and solid franchise in main business of retail banking.

-- Focused strategy oriented toward areas of expertise.

Weaknesses:

-- Near-term earnings prospects below underlying capabilities.

-- Only moderate capitalization compared with peers’.

-- Large legacy portfolio.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on France-based BPCE is stable, reflecting our expectation that it will maintain a “strong” business position and cope with the increasingly tough operating conditions it faces. While we believe the group’s core earnings in 2012 will fall short of its underlying earnings potential, they should remain adequate and enable a gradual improvement in its capital ratios. In the coming quarters, we also anticipate that BPCE will pursue tighter management of its balance sheet and contain its risk position. We note that, under our criteria, with all other factors remaining the same, were we to revise the rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited ratings, AA+/Negative/A-1+) by one notch, this would not trigger a downgrade of BPCE. Nonetheless, we would review our opinion of the French banking system to include the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact on the bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

We expect the bank to achieve its funding program for 2012 primarily through a combination of covered bonds, public and private placements, and debt raised through its networks. However, a prolonged disruption of capital markets and investor confidence that would reduce the bank’s access to euro-denominated resources would weigh on our assessment of BPCE’s funding and liquidity position. We note that under our criteria, a downgrade of BPCE would be triggered by a revision of BPCE’s SACP to ‘bbb+’ from ‘a-’ if it were combined with a lowering of our long-term sovereign credit rating on France.

An improvement in the economic environment and a sustainable recovery in BPCE’s profitability that would result in markedly stronger capital to a level that would be considered “adequate” in our capital and earnings assessment would, in our opinion, be positive for its SACP. However, we consider this to be a remote scenario at this stage given the increasingly challenging operating environment.

