TEXT-S&P revises Barclays Bank outlook to neg; 'A+/A-1' rtgs afmd

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1
Bank Holding Company Rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Barclays Bank PLC
Barclays Private Clients International Ltd.
Barclays Capital Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
Barclays PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
Ratings Affirmed
Barclays Bank PLC
Certificate Of Deposit A+/A-1
Barclays Private Clients International Ltd.
Certificate Of Deposit A+/A-1
Barclays Bank PLC
Senior Unsecured A
Senior Unsecured A+
Subordinated BBB+
Junior Subordinated BBB
Preference Stock BBB
Short-Term Debt A-1
Commercial Paper A-1
Barclays Bank PLC (Australian Branch)
Commercial Paper A-1
Barclays Bank PLC (Hong Kong Branch)
Commercial Paper A-1
Barclays Bank PLC (Singapore Branch)
Commercial Paper A-1
Barclays Bank PLC (Tokyo Branch)
Commercial Paper A-1
Barclays Financial LLC
Senior Unsecured* A+
Barclays SLCSM Funding B.V.
Senior Unsecured* A+
Junior Subordinated* BBB
Barclays U.S. Funding Corp.
Commercial Paper A-1
Barclays US Funding LLC
Commercial Paper A-1
*Guaranteed by Barclays Bank PLC.