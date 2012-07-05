TEXT-S&P revises Barclays Bank outlook to neg; 'A+/A-1' rtgs afmd

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1

Bank Holding Company Rating A/Negative/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

-- Barclays Bank PLC, June 29, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Barclays Bank PLC

Barclays Private Clients International Ltd.

Barclays Capital Inc.

Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1

Barclays PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1

Ratings Affirmed

Barclays Bank PLC

Certificate Of Deposit A+/A-1

Barclays Private Clients International Ltd.

Certificate Of Deposit A+/A-1

Barclays Bank PLC

Senior Unsecured A

Senior Unsecured A+

Subordinated BBB+

Junior Subordinated BBB

Preference Stock BBB

Short-Term Debt A-1

Commercial Paper A-1

Barclays Bank PLC (Australian Branch)

Commercial Paper A-1

Barclays Bank PLC (Hong Kong Branch)

Commercial Paper A-1

Barclays Bank PLC (Singapore Branch)

Commercial Paper A-1

Barclays Bank PLC (Tokyo Branch)

Commercial Paper A-1

Barclays Financial LLC

Senior Unsecured* A+

Barclays SLCSM Funding B.V.

Senior Unsecured* A+

Junior Subordinated* BBB

Barclays U.S. Funding Corp.

Commercial Paper A-1

Barclays US Funding LLC

Commercial Paper A-1

*Guaranteed by Barclays Bank PLC.