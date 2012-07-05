TEXT-Fitch affirms European Investment Fund at 'AAA', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Investment Fund’s (EIF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AAA’ with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at ‘F1+'.

EIF’s ratings are primarily underpinned by strong capitalisation and the absence of debt. Equity accounted for 24.2% of assets and guarantees and Fitch’s ratio of usable to required capital was a comfortable 10x at end-2011. Although it is not subject to banking regulation, the EIF follows strict self-imposed concentration, liquidity and capital rules.

This high capitalisation enables the institution to absorb the potential losses generated by its intrinsically risky activities. EIF financing takes the form of stakes in private equity (PE) funds, both in early-stage technology enterprises and more mature growth capital funds, and guarantees of securitisation tranches. Of its outstanding operations, 87.6% is carried out under mandates entrusted by its partners, essentially the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission. The EIF only bears risk on the remaining part (EUR3bn), carried out using its own resources, but it benefits from the regular income flow from commissions on these mandates.

Operating asset quality has deteriorated since 2007: 23.8% of PE investments were impaired at end-2011 and the EIF again recorded heavy provisions on guarantees in 2011. However, risks are mitigated by country and counterparty diversification. Also guarantee calls, which remain marginal, are limited by the usual absence of acceleration clause in transactions and are therefore smoothed over time.

These provisions, together with declining profits from PE investments, had a direct impact on profitability, generating losses in 2011 after a marginal net gain in 2010. Fitch expects the EIF to become profitable again from 2012 thanks to lower provisioning but a return to pre-crisis profitability seems challenging in the near term. The impact of profit volatility on the rating is limited as profitability is not a major rating driver of supranational institutions.

EIF’s ample liquidity buffer is invested only in the eurozone, with exposure to Greek, Spanish and Italian sovereigns accounting for 1.2%, 8.7% and 15.7%, respectively, of its equity at end-2011. As a supranational body, it is protected by preferred creditor status, which was successfully tested during the Greek PSI. However, this exposure generated sizeable downward fair value adjustments that weakened equity in 2011.

Fitch considers other risks to be under control and supportive of the rating. Exposure to interest rate risk mostly stems from equity-funded treasury assets. The EIF does not hedge foreign currency risk taken on around 20% of guarantees and PE investments, exposing the balance sheet to currency volatility.

The presence of strong shareholders also favourably impacts the rating. The EIF is a 61.9%-owned subsidiary of the EIB (‘AAA’/RWN). 30% is owned by the European Union (EU ‘AAA’/Stable) and the rest by 25 financial institutions. Shareholders have paid in 20% of subscribed capital and are legally bound to disburse the remaining part (the callable capital) if the EIF cannot meet its financial obligations. Together with the importance of the EIF for the EIB and the EU, this makes support very likely, if needed.

As EIF’s ratings are driven more by intrinsic factors than support, they would primarily be affected by a pronounced decline in equity and asset quality, generated by a large and unexpected increase in guarantee calls, impaired PE investments and fair value adjustments on assets. A limited downgrade of its main shareholders would not affect EIF’s ratings. However, a more pronounced deterioration of their credit quality or evidence of their weakening willingness to support the institution would exert downward pressure on its ratings.

Based in Luxembourg, the EIF is an EU supranational body set up in 1994 to support SME funding. Its mandate was later extended to promoting risk capital in the EU. Since 2000, it has acted as the EIB’s risk-capital arm, and supports EU policies on entrepreneurship and innovation.

