TEXT-S&P drops rtg on Epic (Culzean)'s A notes after redemption

July 05 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have withdrawn our rating on Epic (Culzean)’s class A notes following their redemption.

-- Epic (Culzean) is a CMBS transaction that closed in February 2007, with a scheduled note maturity in October 2019.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit rating on Epic (Culzean) PLC’s class A notes, following their redemption. The other rated notes in this transaction are unaffected by today’s rating action (see list below).

The class A notes were scheduled to mature in October 2019. The cash manager’s report produced by the servicer, Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1), confirms that the class A notes repaid in full on the April 2012 interest payment date.

The collateral backing the remaining loans in the transaction comprises a mixture of retail and office properties in the U.K.

Epic (Culzean) is a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in February 2007, with a scheduled note maturity in October 2019. At closing, the transaction had notes totaling GBP548.65 million. The current outstanding balance of the notes is GBP94.46 million.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Epic (Culzean) PLC

GBP548.65 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Withdrawn

A NR AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Unaffected

B A+ (sf)

C BBB+ (sf)

D BBB- (sf)

E BB (sf)

F B- (sf)

NR--Not rated.