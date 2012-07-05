TEXT-Fitch:Amended 2012 budget confirms consolidation path

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - The French cabinet’s approval of EUR7.2bn (equivalent to around 0.4% of GDP) of additional measures to meet the 2012 deficit target of 4.5% of GDP fills the deficit gap we had identified for 2012. This step, along with earlier government announcements to adhere to previously adopted consolidation measures - including the existing freeze on current expenditures - is indicative of a well-functioning fiscal framework typical of high-investment-grade sovereigns.

The tax measures adopted by the French cabinet on 4 July reflect a shift in orientation from the previous government’s expenditure-led consolidation programme to a balanced expenditure and revenue led approach, according to announced multi-year budget guidelines for 2013-15.

New measures include taxes on high-turnover corporations and high-income households, a larger levy on oil and financial companies, and increased charges on dividends and stock options. Fitch expects more consolidation measures to be announced in future budgets. We expect the further announcements to equalise the adjustments from spending and taxes between 2012 and 2017.

The announcement follows a report issued by the independent state auditors identifying shortfalls in the government’s deficit targets, as well as downward revisions to the government’s GDP growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013. The auditors project that, without the introduction of new measures, France would miss its 4.4% deficit target by around 0.4% of GDP (EUR6 - EUR10bn) in 2012. This is in line with our 2012 forecast, which has not changed since we put France on Outlook Negative in December.

The auditor’s estimated 1.5% of GDP (EUR 32bn) shortfall from the 2013 deficit target of 3% is about 0.3% of GDP (EUR7bn) larger than our previous estimate largely because the outlook for GDP growth has weakened.

The growth forecast revisions, which bring the government’s estimates into line with Fitch’s projections, enhance the credibility of the government’s consolidation effort. The government has lowered its GDP growth forecast to 0.3% in 2012 and 1.2% in 2013 (Fitch: 0.4% and 1.2%). This compares with previous government forecasts of 0.7% for 2012 and 1.75% for 2013.

The agency does not consider the government’s decision to delay the goal of reaching a balanced budget by a year - to 2017 - on its own to have a major impact on the rating. However, the ‘AAA’ rating would come under further pressure should our projections of the peak level of government debt/GDP (currently at around 92% of GDP for 2014) be revised significantly upward - due to fiscal slippage, weaker growth, or further liabilities arising from the eurozone crisis.