TEXT-Fitch:Foreign banks tap into German deposit growth

July 05 - The increase in European banks’ deposits in Germany is good news for the single market and banks in weaker economies, but highlights the challenges politicians face with national deposit insurance schemes, Fitch Ratings says. The shift in deposits, up by EUR23bn between March and April 2012, is most likely to compensate for expensive deposits and wholesale funding in banks’ domestic markets. Meanwhile, deposits in Spain fell by EUR19bn.

By no means are all of the foreign-owned German banks increasing their deposits from Spain. High street offers made for deposits indicate that the top five deposit rates in Germany are from UK-, French- and Dutch-owned banks, which use direct banking channels and do not have German branch networks to finance. Additionally, German banks do not have to compete for aggressively priced deposits from internet banks because they have a relatively stable deposit base and can fund themselves more cheaply with Pfandbriefe or Schuldscheine. These factors have contributed to an aggregate increase in foreign-owned banks’ deposits in Germany by EUR114bn between the end of 2007 and April 2012, and an increase in their market share to 15% from 12.5%.

International banks have started to fund assets in a particular country with funds from that country, even within the eurozone. This is frequently through repoing assets on the subsidiaries’ balance sheet with central banks or, as in Germany, collecting deposits. Therefore, the additional deposits the German subsidiaries are collecting are designed to allow the foreign-owned parent to reduce its group’s reliance on wholesale funding or at least reduce the impact of some of the deposit outflow, rather than to transfer deposits internationally to weak subsidiaries or domestic operations.

It would fall on German banks’ balance sheets to plug the hole for German depositors in a failed foreign-owned German bank, assuming the German subsidiary is not ring-fenced from the failure of its parent. Germany’s voluntary deposit protection scheme is much more generous than those elsewhere in Europe, which generally impose a EUR100,000 cap.

However, the fees collected for insuring deposits in Germany have proved insufficient to even cover the default of a relatively small bank like Bankhaus Lehman AG, where the German government’s Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) helped with the funding of the shortfall. Therefore, the increase in deposits at non-German-owned banks has increased the interconnectedness of the domestic banking system with foreign banks.