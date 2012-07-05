TEXT-Fitch drops Arcor's proposed notes rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings of Arcor S.A.I.C (Arco)’s USD100 million expected issuance as it has been suspended by Arcor’s Board until better financial market conditions arise.

Fitch rates Arcor as follows:

--USD100 million Senior Unsecured ‘B+/RR’, AA+(arg)';

--Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ‘B+';

--Local Currency IDR ‘BB-'; and

--National Long Term Rating ‘AA+(arg)'.

Ratings Outlook is Stable for all ratings.