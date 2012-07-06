TEXT-S&P ratings - Fairfax Media Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 06 -
Ratings -- Fairfax Media Ltd. ------------------------------------- 06-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/-- Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Newspapers
Mult. CUSIP6: 304005
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-May-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
22-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
