TEXT-S&P ratings - Fairfax Media Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 -

Ratings -- Fairfax Media Ltd. ------------------------------------- 06-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/-- Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Newspapers

Mult. CUSIP6: 304005

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-May-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

22-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

