TEXT-S&P affirms Fairfax Media 'BB+' rtg; otlk to negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 -

Overview

-- Fairfax’s structurally declining revenues in its metropolitan newspaper business continues to weaken the group’s earnings and profitability.

-- Although the company is aggressively reducing its cost base to offset these falling revenues, it is uncertain if these initiatives will offset the rate of structural deterioration in the metro print businesses.

-- As a result, we are revising the outlook on Fairfax to negative from stable, and affirming the ‘BB+’ ratings on the company.

Rating Action

On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term corporate credit and related debt ratings on Australian-based media company Fairfax Media Ltd. (Fairfax) and its subsidiaries. At the same time, we revised the outlook on the long-term rating to negative from stable.

Rationale

The negative outlook reflects the significant execution challenges facing the group as it restructures the cost base of its metropolitan newspaper business in the face of accelerating structural revenue declines. Nevertheless, we consider the cost reduction initiatives to be supportive of longer term credit quality. Execution risks include the uncertainty as to whether costs can be reduced fast enough to offset revenue declines, the cultural change required within the business to effectively reposition the cost base, and the impacts of the process on the group’s brand reputation and products. In addition, we are cognizant that the rate of structural decline may accelerate as the weak operating environment persists in the short term.

Notwithstanding the challenges facing the group’s metropolitan newspaper business, we consider the group’s remaining businesses to be supportive of the group’s “fair” business risk profile. In our view, the regional newspaper business faces some of the structural challenges evident in the metropolitan business; however, we consider the regional business to be significantly better positioned to withstand these structural pressures given a more compelling offer for advertisers and lower competitive pressures. Furthermore, the group’s digital businesses, particularly its 51%-owned Trade Me and Australian real estate classified business, retain a strong growth outlook.

Fairfax anticipates that group EBITDA for fiscal 2012 will be about A$500 million (before significant items and intangible impairments). Although this result is slightly below our expectations, the company continues to make meaningful progress in reducing debt leverage. For fiscal 2012, we estimate fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to be about 2.6x, which is in line with our expectations for a “significant” financial risk profile.

In light of the continued weakness in operating performance, the company has revised its “Fairfax of the Future” plan, which provides flexibility to transition the metro media business to a digital-only model if the print operations become economically not viable. The company has increased its cost reduction program to A$235 million by fiscal 2015 (previously A$170 million). Major initiatives comprise the closure of two major metro printing facilities and the reduction of its employee count by 1,900. In our view, these cost savings will be critical to tempering the impact of structural revenue erosion on the group’s high fixed cost base.

We forecast market conditions to remain weak over the next 6-12 months. But we believe that if Fairfax effectively executes its cost reduction programs and does not incur a substantial acceleration in revenue declines in its metropolitan business, it will continue to generate sufficient free-operating cash flow (after capital expenditure) to maintain a fully adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x or less, which is consistent with the ‘BB+’ rating.