TEXT-Fitch affirms Capital Meters at 'Fitch B(ind)'/stable

July 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Capital Meters Limited’s (CML) National Long-Term Rating at ‘Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect CML’s small size of operations due to the tender book-based nature of its business. Provisional results for FY12 (year end March) indicate revenue of INR157m (FY11: INR111m; FY10: INR109.2m). The ratings also reflect low revenue visibility for the short-term as demonstrated by CML’s small order book position of INR89.6m as at May 2012 (0.54x of FY12 revenue). CML remains vulnerable to order cyclicality and potential delays in installation and commissioning by its customers.

The ratings continue to be constrained by CML’s low interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest) of 1.68x in FY11 (FY10: 1.2x) and high adjusted net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of 33.2x (29.2x). Credit metrics for FY12 are likely to remain around FY11 levels. The weak credit metrics is a result of the company’s high working capital intensive nature of business and moderate EBITDA margins. The latter declined to 7.6% (provisional) in FY12 (FY11: 9.6%; FY10: 10.9%).

The ratings also factor in CML and its group company (Capital Power Systems Limited, ‘Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable) having cross-guaranteed each other’s working capital debt. The two entities are in the same line of business.

Fitch also notes high customer concentration risk as 60.7% of CML’s total revenue came from its top five customers in FY12 and high counterparty risk due to moderate to weak financial position of its customers, mostly state electricity boards (SEBs) and stat power utilities (SPUs). This risk is, however, partly mitigated by CML products being supplied under government sponsored schemes - Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojana/Re-structured Accelerated Power Development and Reform Programme.