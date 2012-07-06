TEXT-S&P rates Holding Co. ABH Financial 'BB-/B';outlook positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Cyprus-registered ABH Financial Ltd. is a nonoperating holding company that ultimately owns 100% of Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (BB/Positive/B).

-- In line with our criteria, the rating on a nonoperating holding company is one notch below that on the operating subsidiary.

-- We are assigning our ‘BB-/B’ ratings to ABH Financial.

-- The positive outlook mirrors that on the operating entity Alfa-Bank.

Rating Action

On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to Cyprus-registered nonoperating holding company ABH Financial Ltd. The outlook is positive.

Rationale

ABH Financial ultimately owns Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank, through OJSC AB Holding, which is registered in Russia. We classify both ABH Financial and AB Holding as nonoperating holding companies because they don’t perform any operating activity and serve solely as holding companies.

Our ratings on ABH Financial reflect the strength of Alfa-Bank’s operations. In line with our criteria for nonoperating holding companies, the long-term rating on ABH Financial is one notch lower than that on the operating entity Alfa-Bank.

The rating differential is mainly due to ABH Financial’s reliance on dividends and other distributions from Alfa-Bank to meet its obligations. In addition, we consider there to be a high level of double leverage, which we define as investment in subsidiaries divided by the holding company’s unconsolidated shareholders’ equity. As of Dec. 31, 2011, double leverage was close to 160%. We note that all of the liabilities are to ABH Financial’s subsidiaries, which in our view mitigates liquidity risk. These liabilities are netted in the group consolidation.

The rating on Alfa-Bank benefits from one notch of uplift to reflect our view of the bank’s “moderate systemic importance” in Russia, a country we regard as supportive to its banking system. We believe that any extraordinary government support to the bank in case of need would be extended to the holding company to allow the timely servicing of its obligations. Consequently, we maintain the one-notch rating differential between ABH Financial and Alfa-Bank.

Outlook

The positive outlook on ABH Financial mirrors that on Alfa-Bank. The ratings and outlook on the holding company will move in tandem with those on the operating entity. We could, however, widen the rating differential between ABH Financial and Alfa-Bank if we saw a significant deterioration of the bank’s regulatory capital ratios, which are now above the minimum requirements. This is because such a deterioration could pose the risk of a restriction of dividends to the holding company.

Ratings List

New Rating

ABH Financial Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Positive/B