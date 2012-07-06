FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Thomas Cook Group PLC
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Thomas Cook Group PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 06 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Thomas Cook Group PLC ---------------------------------- 06-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Amusement and

recreation, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2012 B-/-- B-/--

25-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--

29-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

£300 mil 7.75% nts due 04/22/2017 B- 06-Jul-2012

EUR400 mil 6.75% nts due 04/22/2015 B- 06-Jul-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
