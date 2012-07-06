TEXT-Fitch:French budget shows low sovereign threat to corporates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 - The EUR7.2bn additional deficit-reduction measures announced by France earlier this week are a reminder of the risks posed by stretched sovereigns to the cash-rich corporate sector, Fitch Ratings says. These risks remain contained outside the utilities sector, although they will increase the longer the eurozone crisis and related austerity programmes continue.

We do not expect the French government’s tax-focused measures to materially affect any rated company’s credit profile, although they will support government revenue.

The major threats to European corporate ratings from the current sovereign crisis remain pressure from weakening macroeconomic conditions and ongoing austerity in many European countries. In light of the limited scope and appetite for punitive levels of corporate taxation on industry in general, we expect the impact of government measures to remain most pressing for utilities, where governments have incentives to manipulate regulation to keep prices down, reduce subsidies or directly appropriate cash through taxation.

On 3 April we put utilities with large Spanish exposures on Rating Watch Negative following measures adopted by the Spanish government as part of its 2012 budget presentation in order to try to eliminate the country’s tariff deficit. Firm measures announced included a 12% reduction in electricity distribution revenue and a reduction in remuneration for fully depreciated gas storage assets. We expect more to be needed to eliminate the deficit. The governments in Italy and Portugal have made similar moves.

By contrast, other large European corporates have generally weathered the downturn well, and have historically high cash levels. We consider it unlikely that mainstream governments would take actions large enough to alter the corporate sector’s credit profile - major intervention without the lever of regulation is likely to face stern opposition from the businesses these countries are relying on to spark growth.

A further risk for all corporate bondholders remains the threat of capital controls in the event of a sharply accelerated sovereign crisis. We believe this is less likely for eurozone corporates than for those in other jurisdictions. As result the soft cap on the ratings of domestically focused corporates in a eurozone country is likely to remain higher than in other jurisdictions. We explain the rationale and mechanics of this approach in “The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates”, available at www.fitchratings.com.

French government provisions directed at corporates include a 4% tax on French petroleum product holdings at 4 July 2012 and an acceleration of exceptional tax contributions paid by the largest corporates. The French government expects these measures to raise EUR550m and EUR800m, respectively. It also announced measures to levy a tax on companies based on dividends paid and to cut down on corporate tax structuring, and extended a one-off banking levy for another year.