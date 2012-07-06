TEXT-Fitch affirms AyT Unicaja Financiacion

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Unicaja Financiacion 1, FTA as follows:

EUR66.0m class A notes: affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR63.7m class B notes: affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR40.9m class C notes: affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR20.1m class D notes: affirmed at ‘BBsf’ ; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the availability of significant credit enhancement and the transaction’s solid performance.

Fitch notes that the ratings and Negative Outlook on the class A and B notes are constrained by the cap applied by Fitch to transactions originated in Spain, and the rating of the Spanish sovereign (‘BBB’/Negative). The Negative Outlook on the class A and B reflects the Spanish sovereign’s Outlook.

Credit enhancement for the class A, B, C and D is 89.23%, 55.83%, 34.39% and 23.85% respectively. Cumulative default and loss rates remain well below Fitch’s original base cases. Loans in arrears are in line with other Spanish transactions with the 30 days plus delinquencies to date at about 7% while the 90-180 days delinquency ratio is 0.98%.

AyT Unicaja 1’s reserve fund is at its original level and has not yet been used - nor has it amortised due to a breach in the amortisation triggers. The transaction benefits from excess spread at around 175bps.

As of June 2012, AyT Unicaja 1’s portfolio had amortised to 20.95% of its original balance. The revolving period terminated in April 2009 due to the occurrence of an early amortisation event.

Following the downgrade of Unicaja Banco, S.A.U. (Unicaja) to ‘BBB-'/Negative/‘F3’ from ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’ the entity is no longer deemed eligible to perform the role of account bank/paying agent and swap counterparty without implementing remedial actions specified by the transaction documentation, which are consistent with Fitch’s counterparty criteria. As the downgrade occurred on 12 June 2012, the entity is still within its 30 days’ remedial period defined by the transaction documentation. For this reason Fitch is not taking any immediate rating actions on this and other transactions affected by Unicaja’s downgrade. The agency has been in contact with the issuer and the transaction’s trustee (gestora) to assess what forms of remedial actions, if any, will be put in place to mitigate the increased counterparty exposure.

The gestora has indicated that the swap will be collateralised and the issuer’s accounts moved to a counterparty rated ‘A’/‘F1’. These actions are expected to take place at the end of July; should this not be the case, the agency will complete the full assessment of the counterparty risk and mitigants implemented, if any, and may take rating actions accordingly.

AyT Unicaja 1 is a true sale securitisations of a pool of auto and consumer loans originated in Spain by Unicaja. The transaction structure is such that the portion of collateral linked to auto loans is 31% and 69% to unsecured consumer loans.

