TEXT-S&P assigns prelim. rtg to OnTheCards II's class A2U notes
July 6, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns prelim. rtg to OnTheCards II's class A2U notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary South African national scale ‘zaAAA (sf)’ credit rating to OnTheCards II’s class A2U notes.

-- OnTheCards II will issue the class A2U notes in order to refinance the existing class A3 notes on their scheduled maturity date of July 31, 2012.

-- Edcon will issue the store cards in South Africa that back the notes.

-- Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank, provides the transaction bank account, the liquidity facility, the receivables purchase facility, and the interest rate swap.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has assigned its preliminary South African national scale ‘zaAAA (sf)’ credit rating to the rand-denominated asset-backed floating-rate class A2U notes that OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd. (OnTheCards II) will issue under its South African Rand (ZAR) 6.5 billion asset-backed domestic medium-term note program (see list below).

OnTheCards II will issue the class A2U notes, which have a one-year scheduled maturity and amount to at least ZAR555 million, in order to refinance the existing class A3 notes on their scheduled maturity date of July 31, 2012. The total amount of all of the remaining class A notes (equal to ZAR4.25 billion) will remain unchanged following the refinancing. Since there is no segregation between note issues, the issuance of the class A2U notes will rank pari passu with all of the remaining class A notes.

