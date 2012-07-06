TEXT-S&P ratings - Freight One (JSC)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Freight One (JSC) -------------------------------------- 06-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Russia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

07-Oct-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

